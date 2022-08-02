Pulling their limit: Truck pull (PHOTOS)

XENIA — The Central Ohio Truck Pull Circuit held its truck pulling competitions on Tuesday at the Greene County Fair grandstand.

Darrell Little of Jamestown was the only Greene County resident to take part in any of the four series. He finished in fourth in 6200 Light Pro Gas after a disqualification as his truck veered off line and outside the boundary area. Bob Brown went 300.12 feet to win.

Ronnie Hall was the champion for 8000 2.6 Diesel trucks, hauling the trailer a distance of 333.11 feet to win by less than a foot.

Lonnie Scott was the only entry in the 6500 Limited Gas truck competition and went 266.37 feet.

Josh Rose was the champion for the Workstock Pro Diesel series, hauling the nearly 40,000-pound trailer a distance of 315.77 feet and topping his vehicle out at 26.4 miles per hour as the last entrant.