Cedarville finds new football opponent

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville football has found a new week one opponent for the 2022 season.

The Indians will host Middletown Christian on Aug. 19 in its first regular-season game, per head coach Brian Bogenschutz.

Fielding a club team, the Eagles’ athletics program does not offer football as a varsity sport. It has played several OHSAA and neighboring state varsity teams in recent years but does not count as an opponent in OHSAA playoff computer rankings.

The originally scheduled opponent, Fayetteville Perry, recently announced it will not field a football team in 2022 due to low participation turnout. The two schools had played one another in 2021 and were scheduled to play at Fayetteville this year.

Cedarville will travel to Chillicothe Huntington, a Division VI school, on Friday for a scrimmage. Cedarville is in Division VII.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

