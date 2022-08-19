Xenia dominant in Backyard Battle

Read the full story on the game online.

BEAVERCREEK — It was clear which team was ready for The Backyard Battle right from from the first play from scrimmage.

Xenia’s Trei’Shaun Sanders scored an 84-yard on the game’s opening snap and began a Xenia route in winning at Beavercreek 40-3 on Friday.

“We came out and we did exactly what we wanted to do which was to start fast,” Xenia head coach Maurice Harden said.

Sanders rushed for more than 150 yards and had three touchdown run in the game. He was honored postgame as the Bucs’ offensive player of the game, along with Spencer Johnson for Beavercreek.

“We all expected to come out hot, but we didn’t expect to be that hot,” Xenia quarterback Gavin McManus said. “As soon as that happened, the energy level was up.”

Xenia lead 27-0 at halftime and got an interception early midway through the third quarter to halt Beavercreek’s most successful offensie drive of the game which had gone 14 plays and more than 50 yards to that point.

“I think we got a tad bit complacent,” Harden said. “I loved how we preserved at the end,. We had some issues early on where the defense was struggling but the defense was able to manage and push past that.”

A 45-yard field goal by Sean Morse in the fourth quarter score Beavercreek’s only points in the game.

