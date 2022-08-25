Greeneview unbeaten on the links

JAMESTOWN — High school golf in Ohio has the shortest season length, and the Greeneview boys team are trying to make lasting memories during it.

The Rams are off to a 11-0 start this season and 10-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference after a dual win against West Liberty Salem on Thursday.

Four of the six regular varsity players on the team are only second-year players of the sport. Most impressive is the fact Greeneview has 22 players on this year’s team, which Thompson can’t remember more than 15 ever coming in under his watch.

“The way they have improved in the course of a year has been just astonishing,” head coach Paul Thompson said. “They’ve been dedicated and it’s nice to have kids who are enthusiastic to play the game.”

Seniors Myles Witt and Hunter Brooks, along with junior Ian Rinehart are three of the top-six ranked players in the OHC as the season hits its midway point. Rinehart recently shot a 35 during a match at Locust Hills after making a triple bogey on the first hole.

Greeneview experience some success last year when it made it to the district tournament, ultimately finishing in a tie for 10th.

Thompson said a difference he has seen this year from his top players, specifically Rinehart and Witt, has been an ability to remain avid in wanting to improve while keeping a more laid back attitude.

“There’s a happy medium there and a reason they’re wanting to be leaders on the team,” he said. “Not just in scoring, but in how they play and carry themselves. They’re fantastic kids.”

Along with performing well this season, the Rams are trying to establish a standard for future teams to aspire to reach.

The large turnout this year means there are many kids wanting to play, along with get better at the sport, according to Thompson. There are only two freshman in that group, but Thompson believes any success will only want to get more kids to keep stepping right in.

As new players keep coming out, there’s one thing he strives for to help each player: Keep it simple.

“The nice thing is that they’re coachable, that’s the best part,” Thompson said. “I was telling them [on the range], it seems like the more you know, the worse you get.

“I’m not a swing coach and I tell everybody this right up front. If we can course manage, bogey golf can be great high school golf. … I have guys that are buying into the idea that a bogey is okay.”

The Rams are playing home matches at Jasper Hills Golf Club and came into Thursday’s match averaging 160 as a team at its home course.

Greeneview will compete in the Best of the Southwest showcase at Sugar Valley Golf Club on Saturday.

