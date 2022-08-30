CSU opens season in Black College Football Hall of Fame game

WILBERFORCE — The 2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic Weekend returns to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Sunday when the Central State University Marauders take on the Winston-Salem State University Rams at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The Marauders dominated Black college football from 1986-1992 and have won five consecutive Black College Football national championships and two National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national football championships. CSU has three alums in the Black College Football Hall of Fame: Hugh Douglas (2018), Coach Billy Joe (2017), and Erik Williams (2020).

The CSU Marauder football team, staff, cheerleaders, University officials, CSU President Dr. Jack Thomas, the Invincible Marching Marauders Marching Band, and the Grammy nominated Central State University Chorus, will be in Canton for the eventful weekend. “I appreciate the support of the CSU community as we enter the 2022 season and a new era of Marauder football,” Thomas said in a recent interview on “The Mission” podcast.

Marauder football is led by new head football coach Kevin Porter who earned the status of “legend” while playing for the NFL Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets. According to Thomas, nearly two decades of coaching experience demonstrates Porter’s knowledge of preparing student-athletes to be winners. “Porter is a quality leader with the right mindset, characteristics, and innovative approach that is best suited to lead Marauder Football in a new era,” Thomas said. “I think he’s developing students quite well and preparing them to be successful.”

The CSU Dean of Enrollment Management, the Admissions Director, and recruiters, will also be available at The Second Annual Classic College Fair at the Pro Football Hall of Fame which is scheduled for Thursday to start at 9 a.m. at the Hall of Fame Village, Center for Performance. Thomas said, “It is very important to introduce students to colleges and universities and what they offer in terms of academic programs as well as things that happen outside of the classrooms.” According to www.profootballhof.com, high school students are invited to join at least 50 colleges from across the country, including over 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In addition to interacting with college representatives, the Fair will include live breakout sessions with college personnel presenting on the admissions process and current or former HBCU students presenting on the experience of attending an HBCU.

“We are elated to kickoff this season at the Black College Hall of Fame Classic,” Thomas commented on the Mission Podcast. “I want to thank the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Black College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football League Network, and the City of Canton for providing this great opportunity to showcase Central State University,” he added.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/08/web1_central-state-small-logo-2-.jpg