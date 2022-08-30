Week 2 recaps: Greeneview, Cedarville get wins

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview got a big non-conference win in its home opener, and showed some resolve at the same time.

The Rams beat Waynesville 38-35 one week after the Spartans defeated the defending D-IV state champions. But it let a big lead slip away in the process.

Going up 31-14 early in the third quarter, Greeneview seemed to be in control after Logan Sandlin’s three-yard touchdown run. Waynesville stormed back through its passing game, scoring 21 unanswered to take a lead late in the fourth quarter.

Cooper Peyton set up the Rams next drive with a 48-yard kick return, and Cole DeHaven was able to help get his team back in front with a go-ahead touchdown run, his second of the game, inside the five-yard line with 22 seconds remaining.

DeHaven led the team with 123 yards rushing on 23 carries. Tigabu Upchurch had a seven tackle, three pass breakup performance at defensive back.

Sean Leonard kicked a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Xenia 50, Troy 20

Trei’Shaun Sanders ran wild for the Bucs, who have scored 90 combined points in the first two games of the season.

Sanders ran for 249 yards on 20 carries and had a 33-yard touchdown run. And not to be outdone, Tremell Wright had three touchdown receptions while going for 137 yards receiving.

The Bucs’ defense also showed out with five players getting at least 10 tackles. Ronnie Butler had 14 to lead the team, Ramon Browder, Landen Partee and Jamell Smith all had 13, and Trenton Lee made 12.

Browder also had two sacks, while Smith created four tackles for loss and had a 33-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown with nine second left before halftime.

Nate Fellie opened the scoring with a 21-yard field goal make.

Cedarville 54, East Clinton 6

Cruising to a 26-0 lead after the first quarter, the Indians had no issues making it consecutive wins at home to start the season.

Colt Coffey, Jake Winter and Isaiah Christian all had touchdown runs on offense. Arman Walker and Jackson Miller both came down with interceptions to lead the defense.

Jackson Howdyshell had a 70-yard kickoff return touchdown, as well as a 29-yard receiving score. He went on to make four-of-five extra point attempts, while Nathan Van Loo also put two through the uprights.

Beavercreek 20, Franklin 13

Grabbing a lead in the opening 91 seconds, the Beavers never relinquished it in ending its 12-game losing skid dating back to Nov. 2020.

Quentin Youngblood took a 34-yard pass from Spencer Johnson to the house to get off to a hot start on the road. Franklin found the end zone late in the first quarter, but missed the point after attempt.

Holding a 17-13 late in the fourth, Shaun Morse made his second field goal of the game, this one from 41 yards, to push the lead to seven and provide breathing room for the Beavers’ defense.

Nick Oxner led the team with 11 tackles, including seven solo efforts to go with a tackle for loss.

Bellbrook 24, Miamisburg 13

An impressive bounce back victory for the Golden Eagles came on the road against a GWOC foe which had scored 62 points a week prior.

Elijah Brooks ran in three touchdowns and had a 109-yard effort on the ground. Bellbrook’s defense stifled the Vikings’ rushing game with seven different players combining to gain only 67 yards on 28 attempts.

Riley Fitzner connected on a field goal attempt from 36 yards in the first quarter.

Tecumseh 35, Carroll 3

A field goal in the fourth quarter by Sammy Deep prevented a shut out for the Patriots.

Luke Herrmann had five receptions for 47 yards.

By Steven Wright

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_. Kickers are people too.

