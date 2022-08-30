Cedarville wears down Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — When the rhythm of the match finally came to Cedarville’s side, it began to see Greeneview’s resolve break down.

The Indians came away with the initial Battle of 72 volleyball meeting this season on a 25-23, 25-18, 25-18, straight sets road win Tuesday.

A tightly contested match between the two sides tilted in Cedarville’s favor as its attack smoothed out and began overwhelming the defense in the third set.

“I knew coming in it was going to be tough and a very competitive match,” Cedarville head coach Kylie Taylor said. “They played smart and began doing the things that we were trying to adjust to and that was good.”

With Cedarville leading 7-6 in the third, the Indians extended the lead with a 5-0 run, but Greeneview responded with one of its own out of a timeout.

Leading 16-14, a service run by Audrey Shepherd, which included several successful hits by Molly Mossing, built the lead out to eight and provided the breathing room needed to finish off the win.

“They didn’t lay down and die and that was really encouraging too because Cedarville just kept hitting away,” Greeneview head coach Jan Tobe said of her team.

Neither the Rams or the Indians were able to win more than three straight points during the first two sets.

After trailing for most of set one, Cedarville grabbed a late lead on three straight points with Kailee Sutton service and traded points afterward to able to close it out. In the second, the Indians took advantage of the Rams only winning five of its service points to gradually build up its lead by a point or two on each side out.

“We’re been working specifically on if we lose that first serve to get the next one and side out right away,” Taylor said.

It paid off on Tuesday, and could help lead to more achievements down the road, as the Indians made quite an impression on its rivals.

“I think that’s one of the best Cedarville teams I’ve seen in my years here,” Tobe said.

Cedarville also won the reserve match in three sets.

Freshman Audrey Shepherd had a key run of services late in the third set to help the Indians pull away from the Rams. Cedarville senior Anna Shepherd (11) goes for a hit attempt between Greeneview senior Sadie Trisel (9) and junior Eryn Gardner (7) during Tuesday's Battle of 72 match. Cedarville won in straight sets. Greeneview senior Sadie Trisel (9) gets her hit attempt around the wall of Cedarville junior Molly Mossing (10) and freshman Zoe McKinion (12).

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

