Week 3 previews: Fairborn, Xenia renew rivalry

XENIA — A Greene County rivalry goes down once again on Friday as Fairborn will make the 15-minute drive to Doug Adams Stadium and match up with Xenia.

While it’s always an important game for each side, it becomes even more fun when both are on an upward trajectory as is the case this season.

The Bucs are trying to establish themselves as the top contender for a Miami Valley League title and have been explosive on offense in going 2-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2004-05. Meanwhile, Fairborn is showing it can be competitive with talent on both sides of the ball and will definitely want to deflate Xenia’s hopes.

Xenia appears to have one of the top offenses in the Dayton area, averaging 510 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns in its two wins. Trei’Shaun Sanders has consecutive 200-yard plus rushing games and has powered through opposing tacklers.

It’s been a sum of all parts on defense with five players having at least 19 tackles, but it’s still the Jamell Smith show. With 8.5 tackles for loss and two sacks out of the gate, Smith is on pace for an outrageous season.

The Skyhawks have the top passing offense through two games. JT Smith has displayed he is able to complete passes all over the field and Fairborn relied on his arm in the second half last week to nearly complete a multiple-score comeback.

He can throw it to Caelan Bush, who is playing like a natural ball hawk that you’ll find taking away opposing passes too, as he has done with an interception at the goal line in addition to leading the MVL in receiving yards.

Xenia has won eight of the last 10 matchups, but Fairborn came away the victors in the last game played at Xenia in 2020.

Tecumseh at Bellbrook

The clock will run quick in this one with two strong rushing attacks going head to head. Tecumseh has thrown three passes this season, yet have produced an average of 8.4 yards per carry.

Elijah Brooks shouldered the load last week with a 119-yard rushing effort and scoring all three touchdowns for the Golden Eagles.

The defense showed up in a big way for Bellbrook to get a bounce back win in week two after allowing less than 100 yards on the ground against Miamisburg.

Tecumseh’s Lucas Berner has amassed 322 rushing yards on offense, and is second in tackles for the defense.

Cedarville at Triad

It’s been cruise control for the Indians in going 2-0. Cedarville has outscored its opponents 75-12 in the first half.

Jackson Pyles has been the most accurate passer in Greene County so far, completing 81 percent of his throws with five touchdowns.

Triad struggled last week to move the ball, but have a running back striving to be awesome in Awesom Mitchell.

The Indians are looking to win three in a row for the first time since 2013.

Northeastern at Greeneview

The Rams got a big win last time out, but the schedule doesn’t get easier as OHC play begins.

Northeastern is 2-0 and has been dominate on defense thus far. The team has only allowed 247 total yards in the two games combined and hasn’t had a point. In addition, NE has three interceptions and 19 tackles for loss.

The Jets have rushed for 10.5 yards per carry, led by Garrett Chadwell, Cody Lookabaugh and Cade Houseman. Dylan Haggy forms a senior passer-receiver combination with Houseman.

Ponitz CTC at Beavercreek

Ending a 12-game losing skid will certainly improve the spirits of Beavercreek as it looks to to move above .500 for the first time since 2017.

CJ Crawford has been a force on defense with 29 total tackles for the Beavers.

Ponitz has two good athletes leading its offense with Dre’onne McComb at quarterback and Stourm White getting the carries.

Thurgood Marshall at Carroll

After a comeback win in week one, the hole was too large to climb out of last week. The Patriots need to find a rushing attack to assist quarterback Ryan Chapman, who has completed 54 percent of his 44 attempts. Carroll is rushing for 3.3 yards per attempt in two games.

It may be a good week to get one going in the home opener. Thurgood Marshall has been outscored 95-0 this season.

Weekly rankings

1. Xenia

2. Greeneview

3. Bellbrook

4. Cedarville

5. Beavercreek

6. Carroll

7. Fairborn

Fairborn’s JT Smith (left) and Xenia’s Gavin McManus (right) are the quarterbacks for the Skyhawks and Bucs this season. The two rivals meet once more at Doug Adams Stadium on Friday. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/09/web1_CMYKFairbornXeniaQB2022.jpg Fairborn’s JT Smith (left) and Xenia’s Gavin McManus (right) are the quarterbacks for the Skyhawks and Bucs this season. The two rivals meet once more at Doug Adams Stadium on Friday. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Three Greene County teams remain unbeaten

By Steven Wright [email protected]

GREENE COUNTY STAT LEADERS (Through Week 2) Passing 1. JT Smith, Fairborn — 33/58, 423yds, 2TD, 2INT 2. Gavin McManus, Xenia — 22/35, 350yds, 4TD, 2INT 3. Jackson Pyles, Cedarville — 26/32, 324yds, 5TD, INT 4. Ryan Chapman, Carroll — 24/44, 201yds, TD 5. Cole DeHaven, Greeneview — 11/19, 197yds, 2TD Rushing 1. Trei’Shaun Sanders, Xenia — 400yds, 31att, 4TD 2. Elijah Brooks, Bellbrook — 193yds, 41att, 3TD 3. Cole DeHaven, Greeneview — 179yds, 30att, 3TD 4. Elijah Johnson, Xenia — 162yds, 21att, 2TD 5. Colt Coffey, Cedarville — 168yds, 27att, 3TD Receiving 1. Caelan Bush, Fairborn — 235yds, 15rec, TD 2. Tremell Wright, Xenia — 221yds, 12rec, 4TD 3. Luke Herrmann, Carroll — 127yds, 10rec, TD 4. Jackson Howdyshell, Cedarville — 102yds, 7rec, 2TD 5. William Reichley, Greeneview — 95yds, 3rec, TD Tackles 1. CJ Crawford, Beavercreek — 29 2. Jamell Smith, Xenia — 27 3. Ronnie Butler, Xenia — 26 4. Cooper Payton, Greeneview — 24 5. Jaxon Lewis, Xenia — 20 5. Trenton Lee, Xenia — 20

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

