Week 5 recaps: Xenia remains unbeaten

XENIA — Tremell Wright could not be stopped by the Greenville defense during a 55-21 road win for Xenia in MVL play.

Wright caught five passes for 210 yards, a career high, and scored four of them for touchdowns. His trips to the end zone were on plays of 60, 63, 29 and 28 yards. Wright now leads the MVL in total receiving yards (621), average yards per reception (27.0) and receiving touchdowns (10).

His big game helped Gavin McManus throw for 264 yards on 10 of 14 passing.

Xenia had a slow start by the standards it has been setting this season in that Greenville pulled down the Xenia lead to 21-14 midway through the second quarter after getting a 77-yard touchdown run by Brock Short, the league’s leading rusher.

McManus and Wright immediately hooked up on one of their long scores to push the Bucs’ advantage back out and did so for a third time as the half neared its end to give Xenia all the breathing room it would need.

Xenia eclipsed the 500 total yardage mark for the fourth time this season.

Short had 169 yards, his second lowest total of the season, on 17 carries to go with two touchdown runs and one as a passer.

Bellbrook 35, Franklin 7

Elijah Brooks and the Bellbrook offense are picking up steam and charging through the SWBL.

Brooks had 195 yards rushing on 17 carries to lead the way for the Golden Eagles’ offense which had 9.3 yards per carry on the road.

Tanner Stewart also had his first 100-yard rushing game, assisted by a 73-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Bellbrook’s defense had three interceptions during the game.

Troy 40, Fairborn 7

The Skyhawks grabbed an early lead, but could not get much going afterward in a road loss.

Dominique Johnson scored on a 10-yard touchdown run in the opening minutes of the game and Fairborn held the lead for the majority of the first quarter before allowing a 51-yard run to Troy which tied the game. Troy led 17-7 at halftime and 24-7 heading to the fourth before breaking the game open late.

Haden Barnett had 12 tackles to lead the Skyhawks’ defense and Dez Mata added 11. Anthony Mattern recovered a fumble.

Fairborn had a season low 125 yards of offense and failed to reach 100 yards in either rushing or passing for the first time.

Springfield 49, Beavercreek 7

Beavercreek struggled against the pass which couldn’t keep one of the state’s top teams off the scoreboard.

Springfield threw for 378 yards and six touchdowns on 20 of 22 passing.

Beavercreek got a 7-0 lead after Spencer Johnson’s six-yard touchdown run less than five minutes into the game, but the Wildcats scored 42 unanswered to pull away.

Adi Hernandez caught a 28-yard touchdown pass in the final minute.

West Liberty Salem 27, Cedarville 10

Cedarville had an uncommon passing performance in the road OHC loss.

Jackson Pyles threw 13-for-32 for 142 yards and had three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He entered the game completing 66 percent of his passing attempts.

Eli Walker had four catches for 79 yards. Jackson Howdyshell made four catches for 36 yards and also kicked a 27-yard field goal.

WLS led 14-10 at halftime.

Carroll 44, Talawanda 37

Ryan Chapman completed 24 of 46 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns, three of which came in the final 3:38 to complete a 16-point fourth quarter comeback.

The Patriots trailed 24-0 in the second quarter and 37-21 with under nine minutes remaining before starting their charge. A 38-yard throw to Dylan King cut the lead to 10, and it was followed by a safety to get the ball back quickly. Jack McGeady would then haul in a 77-yard pass and Tayshawn Brown ran in a two-point conversion to tie the score.

Carroll took advantage of a final possession at the end of regulation with Chapman hitting Noah Mangold for the winning 13-yard pass with 11 seconds to go.

Bellbrook wins fourth straight game

By Steven Wright

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

