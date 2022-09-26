Xenia football moves up in state rankings

Briefs

Football trio stays in state rankings

Bellbrook, Greeneview and Xenia all maintain their appearances in their respective weekly Ohio state AP rankings released Monday.

Xenia gained one position and is in a three-way tie for No. 4 in Division II and gaining 33 voting points compared to last week’s poll following its 27-22 win against Tippecanoe, which is ranked fourth in D-III.

Bellbrook moved up one spot to seventh in D-III and gained 19 points after a 14-point win against Waynesville.

Greeneview lost two points and would be 14th after it stays in the receiving votes section of D-V. The Rams won by 31 against Southeastern on Friday.

Xenia is receiving two first place votes on the 21 ballots cast, while Bellbrook and Greeneview both are getting one.

DIVISION II

1. Akron Hoban (13) 6-0 187

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (5) 6-0 153

3. Kings Mills Kings 6-0 114

4. (tie) Massillon Washington 5-1 111

4. (tie) Medina Highland 6-0 111

4. (tie) Xenia (2) 6-0 111

7. Uniontown Lake 6-0 95

8. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 5-1 61

9. Avon 5-1 41

10. Painesville Riverside 5-1 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hudson 28. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 26. Piqua 18. Austintown-Fitch 18. Trenton Edgewood 12.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin (16) 6-0 196

2. Chardon (2) 5-1 154

3. Canfield 5-1 129

4. Tipp City Tippecanoe 5-1 81

5. Youngstown Ursuline 5-1 77

6. Mount Orab Western Brown 5-1 72

7. Bellbrook (1) 5-1 68

8. Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 5-1 59

9. Youngstown Chaney 5-1 56

10. Tiffin Columbian 5-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 32. Wapakoneta 23. Chillicothe 17. Aurora 14.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (9) 6-0 169

2. Ironton (7) 6-0 159

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 6-0 122

4. Liberty Center 6-0 100

5. Canfield S. Range (2) 6-0 93

6. Milton-Union 6-0 57

7. Sugarcreek Garaway 6-0 55

8. Bloomdale Elmwood 6-0 49

9. Perry 5-1 39

10. Chillicothe Zane Trace 6-0 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Northeastern 33. Belmont Union Local 30. Cincinnati Madeira 28. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 24. Germantown Valley View 23. Barnesville 22. Pemberville Eastwood 13.

Legacy moves up to third

The Legacy Christian boys soccer team moved up two spots to No. 3 in the newest OSSCA Division III state rankings released Monday.

The Knights remained undefeated on the season after defeating Newton 6-1 on Friday.

Also maintain their position at No. 8 is Yellow Springs. The Bulldogs only loss this season came against Legacy Christian.

Carroll moved up two spots to No. 10 in the D-II rankings.

BOYS DIVISION II

1. Revere (Richfield) 9-1-0 150

2. Bay (Bay Village) 7-2-2 137

3. Summit Country Day School (Cincinnati) 7-2-0 124

4. Bexley (Columbus) 8-1-1 114

5. Howland (Warren) 8-1-1 113

6. Shawnee (Lima) 7-1-1 105

7. Wyoming (Cincinnati) 5-1-0 84

8. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Cuyahoga Falls) 8-0-0 76

9. Tippecanoe (Tipp City) 8-2-0 75

10. Archbishop Carroll (Dayton) 8-3-0 50

11. Granville 7-3-1 37

t12. Athens 7-2-1 28

t12. Indian Hill (Cincinnati) 8-0-2 28

14. Harvey (Painesville) 9-1-1 26

15. Maysville (Zanesville) 9-1-0 21

Receiving Votes: Canfield, Oakwood, Memorial (St. Marys), Seminary (Poland)

BOYS DIVISION III

1. Western Reserve Academy (Hudson) 7-0-2 148

2. Cardinal Mooney (Youngstown) 6-2-0 140

3. Legacy Christian Academy (Xenia) 11-0-0 117

4. Ottawa Hills 6-3-1 114

5. Beachwood 8-1-1 107

6. Worthington Christian School 5-3-1 103

7. Grandview Heights (Columbus) 6-3-0 95

8. Yellow Springs 8-1-0 72

9. Mariemont (Cincinnati) 4-4-1 61

10. Ottoville 9-0-1 59

11. Norwayne (Creston) 9-1-0 49

12. United (Hanoverton) 9-1-2 43

13. Madeira (Cincinnati) 3-4-3 36

14. Wickliffe 8-2-0 15

15. Georgetown 9-1-1 14

Receiving Votes: Badger (Kinsman), Hiland (Berlin), Kalida, Mansfield Christian School, Tree Of Life School (Columbus)

Results

Saturday

High School

Boys soccer

Scores: Beavercreek 1, Walnut Hills 0

Girls soccer

Greeneview 16, Madison Plains 0

Kayden Ashley, Maddy Ferrell, Mya Simpson and Jaleigh Stafford all scored two goals in the win.

Mia Kennedy dished out the goals with four assists in the match.

Scores: Beavercreek 2, Mason 1; Carroll 2, Edgewood 1

Volleyball

Scores: Greeneview 3, Springfield 1; Yellow Springs 3, Ansonia 2

Schedule

High School

Tuesday

Cross country

Beavercreek, Fairborn at Tecumseh Invite, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Triad Meet, 5 p.m.

Boys golf

Cedarville, Legacy Christian at D-III Sectional, 9 a.m. (Shelby Oaks/Walden Ponds)

Greeneview at D-II Sectional, 9 a.m. (Reid Park)

Xenia at Beavercreek, 3:30 p.m.

Carroll at Fairmont, 4 p.m.

Girls golf

Bellbrook at Xenia, 4:45 p.m.

Boys soccer

Xenia at Greenville, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Christian at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Miamisburg at Beavercreek, 7:15 p.m.

McNicholas at Carroll, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Tippecanoe, 7:15 p.m.

Girls soccer

Middletown Christian at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Lehman Catholic at Greeneview, 5:30 p.m.

Miami Valley at Yellow Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis

Fairborn, Xenia at MVL Tourney, 4:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Kenton Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Bellbrook at Waynesville, 6:30 p.m.

Centerville at Beavercreek, 6:45 p.m.

Cedarville at West Liberty Salem, 7 p.m.

Fairborn at Troy, 7 p.m.

Greeneview at Triad, 7 p.m.

Piqua at Xenia, 7 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Send Greene County sports information to [email protected] Game reports should include the final score and first and last name of players who deserve mention, along with their stats from the game. Reserve, freshmen, and middle school information is welcomed as well.

