Local tennis, golf sectionals underway

Golf: Cowdrey, Grilliot, Bellbrook advance to districts

Beavercreek junior Luke Grilliot qualified for the Division I Southwest District Tournament as an individual at sectionals Tuesday.

Grilliot came in third place overall with an 8-over, 80, at Reid Park Golf Course’s North Course and was the highest finisher on a non-qualifying team. The top-four teams and individual finishers not on a district qualifying team advance.

Xenia senior Wyatt Cowdrey also advanced with his finish. Cowdrey, the MVL individual champion this season, finished his round with a 10-over, 82, to place in a tie for ninth, but finished as the third highest individual not on a qualifying team.

Bellbrook were the team champions of the event. Sophomore CJ Scohy was also the medalist with a 4-over, 76, and senior Andrew Magill, a state qualifier last year, finished in second with a 77. The Golden Eagles shot 322 to win by six strokes over Butler, with Brody Miller’s 84 contributing. Aiden Caswell and David Gregory both shot 85.

The district competition will be held at Heatherwoode Golf Club on October 13.

Tennis: Brink, Chappars, Fairborn doubles qualify from sectionals

Bellbrook senior Maddie Chappars and junior Maya Brink were two of the top-four seeds at the Centerville D-I sectional tournament and both made it to the district competition.

Brink was the No. 1-seed and faced Chappars, the No. 4-seed, in the semifinals for the second straight year. Brink won the match between the two. Both players lost only two games in their first three matches.

The Fairborn doubles team of seniors Myleigh Smith and Rylee Hensley made it through in the Troy sectional with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win against the No. 2-seed team from Troy. They will play in the semifinals on Saturday.

The singles and doubles district competitions will begin on October 13 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Scores

Tuesday

High School

Boys soccer

Beavercreek 2, Northmont 0

Alter 2, Carroll 0

Butler 13, Fairborn 0

Waynesville 3, Greeneview 2

Xenia 5, Stebbins 1

Girls soccer

Waynesville 4, Greeneview 0

Volleyball

Beavercreek 3, Miamisburg 0

Bellbrook 3, Monroe 0

Cedarville 3, Catholic Central 1

Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0

Greeneview 3, Madison Plains 1

Legacy Christian 3, Emmanuel Christian 1

Xenia 3, Greenville 2

Yellow Springs 3, Middletown Christian 1

Schedule

Thursday

High School

Football

Beavercreek at Miamisburg, 7 p.m.

Girls golf

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Carroll, Fairborn, Xenia at D-I Sectional Tournament, 8:30 a.m. (Pipestone GC)

Boys soccer

Belmont at Xenia, 6 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Dayton Christian, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Trotwood, 7:15 p.m.

West Jefferson at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

Yellow Springs at Dayton Christian, 5 p.m.

West Jefferson at Greeneview, 5:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Trotwood, 5:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Franklin, 7:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Bellbrook at Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.

Carroll at Stivers, 6:30 p.m.

Beavercreek at Northmont, 6:45 p.m.

Greeneview at Cedarville, 7 p.m.

Fairborn at Butler, 7 p.m.

Stebbins at Xenia, 7 p.m.

Middletown Christian at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Send Greene County sports information to [email protected] Game reports should include the final score and first and last name of players who deserve mention, along with their stats from the game. Reserve, freshmen, and middle school information is welcomed as well.

