Central State falls short against FVSU

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders fell to Fort Valley State 32-17 on Homecoming.

Top performers for CSU included receiver Jeremy Clark and linebacker Jalil Lenore. Clark caught four balls for 75 yards while Lenore set the pace defensively with 12 tackles.

FVSU’s Corintheus Edmonds led all players with seven receptions for 129 yards. Wildcat running back Emanuel Wilson rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

The loss drops CSU to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in SIAC play while FVSU improves to 5-1 on the year and 2-1 in the conference.

CSU will travel to play Tuskegee on Saturday.

Central State’s Kendall Boney looks to throw for the Marauders. CSU lost to Fort Valley State 32-17. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/10/web1_CMYKBONEY1.jpg Central State’s Kendall Boney looks to throw for the Marauders. CSU lost to Fort Valley State 32-17. Contributed photo