Four records broken in Xenia’s week 8 win

XENIA — A night in which several records were broken by Xenia during its 42-7 win at home against Stebbins could be leading to more as the regular season nears its end.

The Buccaneers’ offense set the new total yardage record for a single season with 3,662 yards and counting, besting the old mark which stood for 20 years.

Tremell Wright set individual records on both offense and defense. He opened the scoring in the first quarter by catching his 14th touchdown pass of the season, which passes Rocky James’ mark from 2015. Wright later had three interceptions during the third quarter alone which game him 12 for his career to set the new record. He also ran for a touchdown on offense to complete an impressive night.

Trei’Shaun Sanders continued his impressive year by breaking the school rushing record in a single season of 1,351 yards set by Sincere Wells in 2015. After his 111-yard performance, Sanders now has 1,4000 exactly this season. Sanders also tied his own season-high of four rushing touchdowns during the game.

Xenia secured the Miami Valley League Valley Division title with the win and is now 8-0 for the first time since 1921. The Buccaneers finished that season 9-0. Xenia also can now finish no worse than fourth in the Division II regional computer rankings and would play at home in both rounds one and two of the playoffs.

Bellbrook 49, Oakwood 14

The Golden Eagles cruised to a 42-0 halftime advantage in gaining their seventh straight win and improving to 5-0 in the SWBL.

Elijah Brooks ran for 130 yards and scored two touchdowns, while Luke Benetis, Tanner Killen and Makai Smith all also had rushing scores.

The win sets up two big games for Bellbrook to close the regular season to potentially decide the league’s champion. The Golden Eagles host 4-1 Monroe on Friday before travelling to 5-0 Valley View next week.

Bellbrook also secured a spot in the D-III postseason after the win.

Sidney 28, Fairborn 21

Fairborn held a 21-14 lead with less than nine minutes remaining, but couldn’t stave off Sidney which completed a comeback win.

JT Smith ran in a one-yard score to put the Skyhawks up seven in the fourth quarter, but Sidney answered with a touchdown pass from 37 yards out. Fairborn was able to block the ensuing extra point attempt to remain up by one.

Fairborn ran more than half of the remaining time off the clock on its next drive, but was forced to punt with under three minutes left. After the Skyhawks’ defense forced the Yellow Jackets back one yard on its first play, it broke down by allowing a touchdown pass of 77 yards down the middle of the field to gave Sidney its first lead of the game with 2:02 left.

Facing fourth and 10 at Sidney’s 38 with 10 seconds remaining, the Skyhawks had a final chance to keep the game going, but Smith’s pass to Caelan Bush down the right sideline sailed over his head.

McNicholas 35, Carroll 14

TayShawn Brown ran for 156 yards, 27 more than Carroll has rushed for as a team in all but one of its other six games. He also made a team-high seven tackles on defense.

Other notes

— Greeneview’s win in the Battle of 72 against Cedarville helped lock in a postseason berth in D-V for the Rams.

— Cedarville, despite the loss, will also clinch its spot in D-VII’s playoffs with any one win in its final two games, or any one loss by six other schools in the region projected to currently rank below them in the standings.

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

