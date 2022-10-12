Fairborn-Xenia match postponed

XENIA — Wednesday’s girls soccer match between Fairborn and Xenia was postponed due to weather conditions.

The match was halted less than five minutes into the first half at the 35:28 mark due to a flash of lightning. After several other sightings, the match was deemed by the team’s coaches to not be played before 8 p.m.

The game was rescheduled to be played at 5 p.m. on Monday. Entry will be free and all tickets purchased for Wednesday’s match will be refunded.

Xenia girls soccer senior players are joined by their family members prior to the match during Senior Night festivities. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/10/web1_CMYKFe5-pVjX0AAHLfd.jpg Xenia girls soccer senior players are joined by their family members prior to the match during Senior Night festivities. Courtesy of Xenia Athletics Fairborn junior Ella Krall (11) looks to dribble around Xenia junior Alyssa Cornish (2). Neither team got much action in during the heavy rain which poured down. The match was postponed less than five minutes into the first half. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0008.jpg Fairborn junior Ella Krall (11) looks to dribble around Xenia junior Alyssa Cornish (2). Neither team got much action in during the heavy rain which poured down. The match was postponed less than five minutes into the first half. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia and Fairborn players battled the elements in addition to one another in the short time on the pitch Wednesday. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0009.jpg Xenia and Fairborn players battled the elements in addition to one another in the short time on the pitch Wednesday. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Fairborn sophomore Brooklyn Anderson (4) sends a goal kick back into play. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0002-1.jpg Fairborn sophomore Brooklyn Anderson (4) sends a goal kick back into play. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

