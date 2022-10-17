Rams set up matchup for OHC title

SPRINGFIELD — Greeneview flexed its strength with a dominant 51-0 win at Catholic Central.

The Rams had its best rushing performance of the season, gaining 410 yards on the ground while averaging 9.3 yards per carry. Greeneview outgained the Irish by almost 400 yards as its defense held Daniel Kamara, the OHC’s leading rusher, to 29 total yards. It was the first time this season he did not reach 100.

Five different players had either six or eight carries for Greeneview. Cooper Payton ran for 109 yards and a touchdown, Alex Horney added 101, Rylan Hurst had 99 and two scores, Chase Walker ran for 31 and Rhett Hickman had 12. Carter Williams and Logan Sandlin both scored on touchdown runs.

Greeneview clinched a home game in the first round of the Division V postseason with the win. The Rams travel to Greenon to close out the regular season with the OHC South Division title on the line.

Tippecanoe 63, Fairborn 27

Fairborn’s 27 matched the most points Tipp has allowed this season.

JT Smith had three touchdown passes and one rushing. Caelan Bush made 10 catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

The Skyhawks are eliminated from the playoff picture and hosts West Carrollton to finish the year.

Southeastern 31, Cedarville 0

Defensive pressure got to the Indians’ passing game as it failed to score for the first time this season.

Jackson Pyles was near his season low in throwing for 145 yards on 10 of 28 passing and was sacked several times. Jackson Howdyshell was his leading receiver with four catches for 83 yards.

Cedarville despite the loss has secured a spot in the Division VII playoffs for the first time in nine years. The Indians will travel to Madison Plains to finish the regular season.

Northmont 42, Beavercreek 0

Beavercreek went into halftime down 14-0, but was never able to turn on its offense as the Thunderbolts pulled away.

CJ Crawford made 15 tackles to retake the GWOC lead with 101 for the season.

The Beavers host Fairmont to close the regular season and are still alive for a postseason berth.

Alter 22, Carroll 21 (OT)

Alter went for an all-or-nothing two-point play in overtime and converting to win the rivalry matchup.

Carroll’s Tayshawn Brown gave Carroll the lead in the extra period n a two-yard run, but his defense was unable to hold on.

Ryan Chapman threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns on offense, while making six tackles and breaking up five passes on defense.

Carroll hosts Fenwick to close the season.

