State football polls released, postseasons get underway

Scohy qualifies for state tournament

Bellbrook sophomore CJ Scohy fired a 70 at the Southwest District Tournament held at Heatherwoode Golf Club to medal the event by two strokes and qualify for this week’s Division I state tournament.

Scohy’s qualification marks the second straight year a Bellbrook player has earned a spot. Bellbrook as a team finished in fifth place.

Xenia’s Wyatt Cowdrey shot 79 to finish in a tie for 22nd, and Beavercreek’s Luke Grilliot had an 86 to be in a tie for 57th.

The state tournament will be held at the Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course beginning on Friday and continuing Saturday. Scohy will tee off at 10:40 a.m. on Friday.

Bellbrook moves up in D-III poll

Bellbrook is up to a tie for No. 6 in the state AP poll for Division III schools.

The Golden Eagles moved up three spots following a last second victory against Monroe to win the SWBL East Division.

Xenia maintained its spot at No. 4 in D-II, while Greeneview is still in the receiving votes section of D-V.

All three schools are still receiving one first place vote each.

DIVISION II

1. Akron Hoban (12) 9-0 168

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (4) 9-0 147

3. Massillon Washington 7-1 122

4. Xenia (1) 9-0 99

5. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 8-1 78

6. Avon 8-1 74

7. Medina Highland 9-0 73

8. Hudson 9-0 56

9. Painesville Riverside 8-1 41

10. Kings Mills Kings 8-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 27. Austintown-Fitch 21. Uniontown Lake 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin (15) 9-0 172

2. Chardon (2) 7-1 148

3. Canfield 7-1 110

4. Mount Orab Western Brown 8-1 106

5. Tipp City Tippecanoe 8-1 104

6. Bellbrook (1) 8-1 53

(tie) Youngstown Chaney 8-1 53

8. Youngstown Ursuline 7-2 43

9. Wapakoneta 8-1 37

10. Columbus Bishop Watterson 8-1 31

(tie) Thornville Sheridan 8-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tiffin Columbian 28. Dresden Tri-Valley 25. Jackson 24. Bellefontaine 12.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (9) 9-0 157

2. Ironton (6) 9-0 142

3. Canfield S. Range (1) 9-0 116

4. Liberty Center 9-0 109

5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 9-0 90

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 9-0 69

7. Pemberville Eastwood 9-0 41

8. Milton-Union 9-0 40

(tie) Springfield Northeastern 9-0 40

10. Chillicothe Zane Trace 9-0 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 24. Bloomdale Elmwood 21. Perry 18. Cincinnati Madeira 17. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 15.

Results

Saturday

High School

Boys soccer

Elder 3, Beavercreek 1

Charlie Carpenter scored the only goal for Beavercreek.

The Beavers will open sectional tournament play on Thursday at home.

Scores: CJ 7, Greeneview 1; Yellow Springs 1, Badin 1

Volleyball

Carroll 3, Oakwood 2

Tess Schlegel made 11 kills and 11 digs in the win.

Leah Casas, Meg Smart and Lillian Whitfield all reached double digits in digs as well.

Bethel 3, Yellow Springs 1

Adeline Zinger had a double-double with 17 digs and 14 kills.

Violet Babb added 19 digs and Lacey Longshaw had 13 kills.

Postseason Schedule

Tuesday

High School

Girls soccer

Springfield at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Tecumseh at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Fairborn at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Greeneview, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Yellow Springs vs Covington, 7 p.m. (Arcanum HS)

Greeneview vs Dixie, 7:30 p.m. (Brookville HS)

Beavercreek vs Belmont, 8 p.m. (Centerville HS)

Fairborn vs Sidney, 8 p.m. (Butler HS)

Legacy Christian vs Spencer, 8 p.m. (MVCA)