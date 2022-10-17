State football polls released, postseasons get underway

Briefs
Scohy qualifies for state tournament
Bellbrook sophomore CJ Scohy fired a 70 at the Southwest District Tournament held at Heatherwoode Golf Club to medal the event by two strokes and qualify for this week’s Division I state tournament.
Scohy’s qualification marks the second straight year a Bellbrook player has earned a spot. Bellbrook as a team finished in fifth place.
Xenia’s Wyatt Cowdrey shot 79 to finish in a tie for 22nd, and Beavercreek’s Luke Grilliot had an 86 to be in a tie for 57th.
The state tournament will be held at the Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course beginning on Friday and continuing Saturday. Scohy will tee off at 10:40 a.m. on Friday.
Bellbrook moves up in D-III poll
Bellbrook is up to a tie for No. 6 in the state AP poll for Division III schools.
The Golden Eagles moved up three spots following a last second victory against Monroe to win the SWBL East Division.
Xenia maintained its spot at No. 4 in D-II, while Greeneview is still in the receiving votes section of D-V.
All three schools are still receiving one first place vote each.
DIVISION II
1. Akron Hoban (12) 9-0 168
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (4) 9-0 147
3. Massillon Washington 7-1 122
4. Xenia (1) 9-0 99
5. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 8-1 78
6. Avon 8-1 74
7. Medina Highland 9-0 73
8. Hudson 9-0 56
9. Painesville Riverside 8-1 41
10. Kings Mills Kings 8-1 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 27. Austintown-Fitch 21. Uniontown Lake 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13.
DIVISION III
1. Hamilton Badin (15) 9-0 172
2. Chardon (2) 7-1 148
3. Canfield 7-1 110
4. Mount Orab Western Brown 8-1 106
5. Tipp City Tippecanoe 8-1 104
6. Bellbrook (1) 8-1 53
(tie) Youngstown Chaney 8-1 53
8. Youngstown Ursuline 7-2 43
9. Wapakoneta 8-1 37
10. Columbus Bishop Watterson 8-1 31
(tie) Thornville Sheridan 8-1 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Tiffin Columbian 28. Dresden Tri-Valley 25. Jackson 24. Bellefontaine 12.
DIVISION V
1. Coldwater (9) 9-0 157
2. Ironton (6) 9-0 142
3. Canfield S. Range (1) 9-0 116
4. Liberty Center 9-0 109
5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 9-0 90
6. Sugarcreek Garaway 9-0 69
7. Pemberville Eastwood 9-0 41
8. Milton-Union 9-0 40
(tie) Springfield Northeastern 9-0 40
10. Chillicothe Zane Trace 9-0 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 24. Bloomdale Elmwood 21. Perry 18. Cincinnati Madeira 17. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 15.
Results
Saturday
High School
Boys soccer
Elder 3, Beavercreek 1
Charlie Carpenter scored the only goal for Beavercreek.
The Beavers will open sectional tournament play on Thursday at home.
Scores: CJ 7, Greeneview 1; Yellow Springs 1, Badin 1
Volleyball
Carroll 3, Oakwood 2
Tess Schlegel made 11 kills and 11 digs in the win.
Leah Casas, Meg Smart and Lillian Whitfield all reached double digits in digs as well.
Bethel 3, Yellow Springs 1
Adeline Zinger had a double-double with 17 digs and 14 kills.
Violet Babb added 19 digs and Lacey Longshaw had 13 kills.
Postseason Schedule
Tuesday
High School
Girls soccer
Springfield at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.
Bellbrook at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Tecumseh at Carroll, 7 p.m.
Fairborn at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Legacy Christian at Greeneview, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Yellow Springs vs Covington, 7 p.m. (Arcanum HS)
Greeneview vs Dixie, 7:30 p.m. (Brookville HS)
Beavercreek vs Belmont, 8 p.m. (Centerville HS)
Fairborn vs Sidney, 8 p.m. (Butler HS)
Legacy Christian vs Spencer, 8 p.m. (MVCA)