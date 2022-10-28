Cedarville voted in middle of G-MAC pack

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville is slotted in the No. 7 position of the 2022-23 G-MAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Defending champion Walsh accumulated 11 first place votes and totaled 121 points for the top spot.

Findlay is No. 2 in picking up the other first place vote and 109 points.

Nos. 3-7 including Hillsdale (94 points), Ashland (87), Kentucky Wesleyan (76), Lake Erie (69), and Cedarville (68).

The Yellow Jackets have been the runner-up in each of the last two G-MAC Tournaments and qualified for their first NCAA Division II Championship last season.

Head Coach Pat Estepp’s team finished 19-13 overall and 12-8 G-MAC, but saw the departure of five players all of which scored over 1,000 career points.

CU plays an exhibition game on Saturday at Division I Valparaiso beginning at 1 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets host the Midwest Region Crossover on November 10-11 with the season opener against Truman State at 7:45 p.m.

Scarbrough, Stimmel are NCCAA All-Americans

PALM COAST, Fla. – Caden Scarbrough and Caleb Stimmel earned All-America honors and Cedarville repeated as runner-up in the NCCAA Men’s Golf Championship.

The Yellow Jackets totaled 306-304-313-923 in the nine-team event at the Hammock Beach Resort.

Fellow G-MAC member Malone claimed its fifth banner by a 28-point cushion with 302-296-297-895.

Scarbrough placed fifth overall at 75-73-73-221 (+5) and Stimmel was tenth with 73-74-81-228 (+12).

The top ten finishers plus ties are considered NCCAA All-Americans. It was the second straight year for Stimmel to be in the elite group.

Also scoring for Cedarville were Sam Evans (78-78-79-235), Dylan Ledford (82-79-80-241), and Will Evans (80-80-82-242).

The Yellow Jackets will resume the 2022-23 season during the spring semester.

G-MAC Tournament awaits top seed Lady Jackets

CEDARVILLE — The six-team G-MAC Women’s Soccer Championship begins Saturday with a pair of quarterfinal games before the remainder of the tournament comes to Cedarville University.

The United Soccer Coaches Division II No. 18 Lady Jackets will host the semifinals on Nov. 3 as well as the championship game on Nov. 5.

Live video coverage will be on the G-MAC Digital Network. The G-MAC champion earns the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Championship.

On Saturday, No. 6 Walsh plays at No. 3 Northwood at noon. The other contest has No. 5 Trevecca traveling to No. 4 Findlay at 1 p.m.

The first semifinal on Nov. 3 pits the Walsh/Northwood winner against defending champion and No. 2 Ashland at 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville, 15-2-1 overall and winners of 12 straight, will host the Trevecca/Findlay winner at 7 p.m. The Nov. 5 title game is set for 4:30 p.m.

The Jackets played both opponents on the road winning at Findlay, 2-1, on Sept. 29 and at Trevecca, 2-0, on Oct. 22.

Cedarville back to No. 6 in Division II ranking

CEDARVILLE — Thanks to an impressive victory at the Alabama-Huntsville Invitational the Lady Jackets returned to the No. 6 spot in Week 6 of the USTFCCCA Division II Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll.

It equals the position they landed in Week 2 which is the highest rating in program history. Cedarville was No. 7 in the following three polls.

Six Midwest Region squads appear among the Top 30 programs in the country.

Joining the Jackets are No. 2 Grand Valley State, No. 19 Lewis, No. 21 Wayne State, No. 25 Saginaw Valley State, and No. 27 Michigan Tech.

Defending champion CU will compete in the G-MAC Championship on November 5 hosted by the University of Findlay.

