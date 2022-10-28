Bulldogs’ boys soccer cruises to district title

Postseason Results

Thursday

High School

Boys soccer

No. 1 Mason 3, No. 3 Beavercreek 2

The Beavers fell behind 2-0 early and couldn’t recover in a Division I district finals loss at Lakota East HS.

Tyler Araujo and John Sutton scored for Beavercreek. The Beavers were able to cut the halftime deficit to 2-1, and a goal in the final minute of the match gave the team a final chance, but they were unable to get the equalizer.

Beavercreek ends its season with a 10-4-5 record.

No. 2 Wyoming 3, No. 2 Carroll 1

Ty Molfenter made four saves in net, but the Patriots had unusual defensive woes as its season came to an end in the D-II district title game at Centerville HS.

Carroll had combined to win its first three tournament games by a 25-1 score, but Jackson Schumann was the only player to score against Wyoming.

Carroll was ranked in the final OSCCA poll of the regular season and finishes with a 15-6-0 record.

No. 2 Yellow Springs 4, No. 6 Botkins 0

Eli Eyrich netted a hat trick as the Bulldogs won the Division III district title at Trotwood HS.

Yellow Springs scored twice in both halves in winning the school’s first district crown since 2016.

The Bulldogs will face Mariemont in the regional semifinals on Wednesday at Loveland HS.

Postseason Schedule

Saturday

High School

Cross country

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Carroll, Cedarville, Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at D-I/II/III Regional Championships, 11 a.m. (at Troy)

Girls soccer

(District Final)

No. 2 Carroll vs No. 2 Wyoming, 7 p.m. (at Centerville HS)

Volleyball

(District Final)

No. 2 Carroll vs No. 2 Wyoming, 7 p.m. (at Centerville HS)

