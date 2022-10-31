No. 7 Greeneview can’t keep up with No. 10 Preble Shawnee

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview fought off an early deficit against Preble Shawnee and didn’t let the Arrows pull away, but never were able to take the lead in a first round loss in the OHSAA Division V playoffs.

The Arrows grabbed a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and from there both teams traded touchdowns the remainder of the game. Greeneview cut its deficit to 19-14 at halftime, but the Arrows opened the second half with another touchdown to keep the Rams at bay. Two fourth quarter scores continued to help put the pressure on Preble Shawnee, but the Rams defense couldn’t keep them off the scoreboard.

Greeneview had to go off script to get back into the game as the team attempted 19 passes which accounted of 36 percent of the play calls, both season-highs. It led to Carter Williams getting his first career 100-yard receiving performance and he scored on two of his four catches. He also ran for a touchdown.

Cole DeHaven was the leading rusher for Greeneview with 81 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Williams had 45 yards on the ground and Alex Horney added 37.

Cooper Payton finished with 110 tackles this season after being credited with 13 against the Arrows. He led the defensive effort along with Williams who also made 13 tackles and had two pass deflections. Ashtan Hendricks made two deflections as well to go with 11 tackles.

Both sides combined for 867 yards of offense and converted 14 of 23 third down attempts.

Greeneview ends its season with a 9-2 record.

No. 5 Bellbrook 42, No. 12 Celina 21

A career-high five touchdown runs by Elijah Brooks carried the Golden Eagles offense to a win in the D-III playoffs.

Brooks had 190 yards on 29 carries. He scored the team’s first 21 points on the way to Bellbrook building a 28-7 lead.

Celina scored before halftime and cut the Bellbrook lead to seven in the third quarter. Two more runs by Brooks in the fourth quarter gave his team its breathing room back and put the game away.

Carson Labensky had 62 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Bellbrook has now won at least one game in three straight playoff appearances. The Golden Eagles will travel to No. 4 Wapakoneta on Friday in a rematch from the last season’s regional quarterfinal matchup.

No. 5 New Bremen 49, No. 12 Cedarville 7

Early miscues helped do in Cedarville during its first qualifying playoff appearance in D-VII since 2013.

After allowing an opening touchdown, Cedarville saw its offense drive across midfield before a sack on second down derailed their progress. After punting and pinning the Cardinals at their own 14, the Indians’ defense forced a fumble on the second play of the ensuing drive and recovered at New Bremen’s 24. More than returning the favor, the Cardinals got possession right back with an interception and returned it for a score to get all the points they would need.

Liam Harris had eight tackles, including four for a loss, and a sack for Cedarville. Eli Walker made seven tackles and Josh Flora got his first interception of the season.

Jackson Howdyshell made five receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. Jackson Pyles tied his season-high with three interceptions thrown, including two of which that went for defensive scores.

The Cardinals defense shut down the rushing attack for Cedarville to only seven yards on 15 carries.

The Indians both scored its most points and allowed its fewest in since a season since 2013. Cedarville’s season ends with a 5-6 record and only had one senior on this year’s roster.

Bellbrook advances in D-III

By Steven Wright

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

