Yellow Springs secures first ever boys soccer regional title

See Tuesday’s publications for the full story from Saturday’s match.

MONROE — Yellow Springs will gladly let the wind carry it to its next location with another trophy in tow.

Yellow Springs boys soccer’s defense continued its stellar play during the Division III postseason tournament and it led to the school’s first ever regional championship with a 2-0 victory against Troy Christian on Saturday at Monroe High School.

“I’m so proud of my boys right now,” head coach Ben VanAusdal said. “Being a head coach at this moment is an unbelievable feeling.”

The conditions created havoc for both teams fighting to move around the pitch with wind gusts up above 40 mph. Yellow Springs played into it during the first half and focused on defense, according to VanAusdal, but he knew scoring a goal would be massive.

Up stepped Eli Eyrich, one of the leading scorers in the state, who netted a ball at the 18:58 mark of the first half to put the Bulldogs up.

A penalty kick save from Krishan Miller with just over three minutes left until halftime maintained Yellow Springs’ advantage into the break.

With the wind now at its back, the Bulldogs dominated possession and put the pressure on Troy Christian’s back line as it looked for a second.

It was Eyrich again who corralled a pass near the net and dribbled around the goalkeeper to tap in his 47th goal of the season and put his team up two with 15:16 remaining.

Miller would close out the match with three more saves, leading to jubilation on his sideline pouring onto the field as the final seconds ticked away.

Yellow Springs will face Columbus Grandview Heights at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the state semifinals at Marysville High School.

The state semifinal appearance will be the school’s first since 1983.

The Yellow Springs boys soccer team won the first regional championship in school history and will play in the Division III state semifinals for the first time since 1983. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_editedDSC_0080-1.jpg The Yellow Springs boys soccer team won the first regional championship in school history and will play in the Division III state semifinals for the first time since 1983. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Yellow Springs hoists its regional championship trophy in front of its fans. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_editedDSC_0091-1.jpg Yellow Springs hoists its regional championship trophy in front of its fans. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Senior Ben Espinosa (16) looks to get around the Troy Christian defender to gain possession. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_editedDSC_0003-1.jpg Senior Ben Espinosa (16) looks to get around the Troy Christian defender to gain possession. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Senior Tallis Onfroy-Curley (14) stays closer to the ball on a throw-in. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_editedDSC_0004-1.jpg Senior Tallis Onfroy-Curley (14) stays closer to the ball on a throw-in. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Yellow Springs celebrates a goal by Eli Eyrich in the first half of Saturday’s match. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_editedDSC_0016-1.jpg Yellow Springs celebrates a goal by Eli Eyrich in the first half of Saturday’s match. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Junior Issac Grushon (5) looks for space in between Troy Christian defenders. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_editedDSC_0022-1.jpg Junior Issac Grushon (5) looks for space in between Troy Christian defenders. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Eli Eyrich (13) races for a loose ball near the top of Troy Christian’s 18-yard box. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_editedDSC_0024-1.jpg Eli Eyrich (13) races for a loose ball near the top of Troy Christian’s 18-yard box. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Senior Krishan Miller (0) speaks to his teammates during halftime of Saturday’s match. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_editedDSC_0031-1.jpg Senior Krishan Miller (0) speaks to his teammates during halftime of Saturday’s match. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Senior Josh Clark (4) deflects a ball out of bounds. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_editedDSC_0035-1.jpg Senior Josh Clark (4) deflects a ball out of bounds. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Yellow Springs players mob one another in celebration of its regional championship win on Saturday against Troy Christian. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_editedDSC_0045-1.jpg Yellow Springs players mob one another in celebration of its regional championship win on Saturday against Troy Christian. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Hugs were thrown around to everyone after the match, including Augie Knemeyer giving a big one to senior Jason Knemeyer (17) from behind. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_editedDSC_0064-1.jpg Hugs were thrown around to everyone after the match, including Augie Knemeyer giving a big one to senior Jason Knemeyer (17) from behind. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Yellow Springs comes over in salute of its supporters after Saturday’s regional title win. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_editedDSC_0074-1.jpg Yellow Springs comes over in salute of its supporters after Saturday’s regional title win. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Head coach Ben VanAusdal (left) is presented with the regional championship trophy by senior Jason Knemeyer (17). https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_editedDSC_0093-1.jpg Head coach Ben VanAusdal (left) is presented with the regional championship trophy by senior Jason Knemeyer (17). Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

By Steven Wright [email protected]

FULL STORY See Tuesday’s publications for the full story from Saturday’s match.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.