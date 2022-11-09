Guiliano selected to OSSCA Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS — Former Beavercreek High School boys soccer coach John Guiliano has been selected for the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Guiliano retired from coaching two years ago after serving Beavercreek High School for 35 years as a coach, with 30 as the head coach and five years as the reserve coach. He was a member of the OSSCA for 32 years.

On the field, Guiliano was fifth all-time (at the time of his nomination) in OHSAA history with 427 wins. His career record is 427-110-85. After nearly 30 years of coaching, Beavercreek won the 2017 state championship in overtime at Mapfre Stadium. During his tenure at Beavercreek, the Beavers captured 16 league titles, 11 district championships and went to the state semifinals seven times.

The Manhattan, New York, native attended Sewanka High School, where he was a varsity letter winner in soccer. Collegiately, he graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology where he played varsity soccer as well.

Not only is Guiliano a legendary coach, but was a servant to high school soccer as well. Guiliano consistently volunteered for the Miami Valley Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association as All-Star Game coordinator and at local district meetings.

Guiliano has four children, Jason (currently the head coach at Beavercreek), Teri, Jenny, and Sean.

Guiliano will be enshrined into the hall of fame at the OSSCA yearly banquet Jan. 7, 2023 in Columbus.

Longtime Beavercreek head coach won state championship in 2017