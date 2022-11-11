Beavercreek holds college signing ceremony

BEAVERCREEK — Nineteen student athletes from Beavercreek High School signed their letters of intent to play at the collegiate level during a school held ceremony on Wednesday.

In fall sports, there were five women’s soccer, three men’s soccer, one women’s golfer and one volleyball signees. One swimmer and one women’s basketball player made their choice in winter sports, and in the spring sports three selected their men’s lacrosse schools, three in women’s lacrosse and one for track and field.

Four of the five women’s soccer selections are keeping the girls closer to home. Jayla Boyd will attend Northern Michigan University, and Addy Canter will the fourth member of Wright State University’s team from Beavercreek. Amber Gutterman selected the University of Fndlay and Reagan Williams will attend Ohio Wesleyan University. Jadynn Kramer will head for Wisconsin and Carthage College.

All three men’s soccer players will stay in Ohio. Charlie Carpenter will be the third player from Beavercreek at Wright State, Will Sutton is heading to Ohio Dominican University, and Brendan Goodman selected Wittenberg University.

Makayla Smith will golf for Maryville College, and Peyton Bundy will continue playing volleyball at Anderson University of Indiana.

Hannah Hunt signed with Baldwin Wallace University as a women’s basketball player just ahead of her winter season getting underway. Luke Sullivan did the same for swimming with the University of Alabama.

In spring sports, Katie Bukiewiz signed with Messiah University in Pennsylvania for women’s lacrosse, along with Addison Roy at the University of Detroit Mercy and Riley Ryan at Manhattan College.

Men’s lacrosse players signing were Evan Dobyns with Trine University, Devin Flynn with Captial University, and Logan Spaeth at Wingate University.

Elinor Shuttleworth will head to Athens and Ohio University as a track and field athlete.