Walters signs with Marshall

Fairborn senior Bailee Walters signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to play softball at Marshall University next year. During her junior season in the spring, Walters batted .581 and hit four home runs and 18 doubles to go with a team-high 36 RBI.

