Soccer, volleyball all-league honors released

XENIA — Greene County had four local athletes win their respective player of the year awards in soccer and volleyball during the fall sports season.

Three boys soccer players were voted as their league’s top player. Legacy Christian’s Parker Burke and Yellow Springs’ Eli Eyrich won in the Metro Buckeye Conference as the league’s top-two goal scorers and point accumulators. Andrew Hurley of Greeneview also led the Ohio Heritage Conference across the board in goals, assists and points in winning its player of the year.

Bellbrook’s McKenna Melton made it back-to-back years for the Golden Eagles having a player win the top individual award in volleyball for the Southwestern Buckeye League.

Coaches of the year include a pair of Greater Western Ohio Conference and MBC leaders with Joe McCaskey of Legacy Christian in the MBC and Beavercreek’s Jason Guiliano in the GWOC winning for boys soccer, and Joseph Baylor of Beavercreek in the GWOC and Philip Renfro of Yellow Springs honored in the MBC.

In all, 21 local boys soccer players were honored as first-team players within their respective leagues, in addition to 13 in both girls soccer and volleyball.

Here are the full all-league listings for boys and girls soccer, as well as volleyball players from Greene County schools.

Boys Soccer

Player of the Year: Parker Burke (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Eli Eyrich (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Andrew Hurley (Jr.), Greeneview, OHC

First Team: Max Albrecht (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Parker Burke (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Dillon Campbell (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Charlie Carpenter (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Isaiah Christopherson (Jr.), Greeneview, OHC; Ethan Cooper (Sr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Simon Dykman (Sr.), Xenia, MVL; Jordan Erisman (Sr.), Greeneview, OHC; Eli Eyrich (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Riley Ferrin (So.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Nate Fellie (Sr.), Xenia, MVL; Sammy Jones (Sr.), Greeneview, OHC; Brooks Judd (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Aidan Kirsch (Jr.), Greeneview, OHC; Jason Knemeyer (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Dylon Mapes (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Adam Newell (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Tallis Onfroy-Curley (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Aiden Smith (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Jaydon Smith (Sr.), Fairborn, MVL; Henry Smith-Heston (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC

Second Team: Tyler Araujo (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Levi Arnold (Jr.), Fairborn, MVL; Boede Campbell (Sr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Luke Cushman (Jr.), Xenia, MVL; Grant Driskell (So.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Nolan Ebel (Jr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Ben Espinosa (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; John-Michael Higgins (Sr.), Xenia, MVL; Michael Little (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Connor Mathews (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Krishan Miller (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Andrew Riddle (Sr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Carl Riggs (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Joseph Rutan (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; John Sutton (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC

Honorable Mention: Ethan Frisby (Jr.), Xenia, MVL; Landon Gardner (Jr.), Greeneview, OHC; Josiah Knoerr (So.), Greeneview, OHC; Carson McGovern (So.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Josiah Rodriguez (So.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Caleb Warner (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL

Coaches Award: Ben VanAusdal (So.), Yellow Springs, MBC

Sportsmanship Award: David Norris, Legacy Christian, MBC; Ben VanAusdal (So.), Yellow Springs, MBC

Defender of the Year: Adam Newell (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC

Coach of the Year: Joe McCaskey, Legacy Christian; Jason Guiliano, Beavercreek

Girls Soccer

First Team: Addy Canter (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Alia Donofrio (Sr.), Xenia, MVL; Jordan Frantz (So.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Alli Graves (So.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Rachel Harmon (Sr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Lily Kibblewhite (Jr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Riley Krall (Jr.), Fairborn, MVL; Caytlon Moore (So.), Greeneview, OHC; Mya Simpson (Fr.), Greeneview, OHC; Navaeh Smith (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Audrey Stanley (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Anna Sweeney (Fr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Ella Walling (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC

Second Team: Emily Baumgradner (Sr.), Fairborn, MVL; Ariel Brandt (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Sarah Brennan (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC: Malayna Buster (Fr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Emah Carrasco (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Brennan Diener (So.), Xenia, MVL; Caitlyn Hansen (So.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Tianna Johnson (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Hadassah Oliver (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Daylee Sandlin (Fr.), Greeneview, OHC; Autumn Sorenson (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Hannah Stover (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC

Honorable Mention: Alea Cook (So.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Amber Gutterman (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Ella Krall (Jr.), Fairborn, MVL; Tatum McIntire (Sr.), Xenia, MVL; Jaelyn Moore (So.), Xenia, MVL; Stephanie Parrish (Sr.), Fairborn, MVL; Alyssa Peh (Jr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Jaleigh Stafford (Jr.), Greeneview, OHC

Coaches Award: Rachel Harmon (Sr.), Legacy Christian, MBC

Sportsmanship Award: Julia Capasso, Yellow Springs, MBC; Kate Thatcher, Legacy Christian, MBC

Most Improved Player: Emah Carrasco (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC

Volleyball

Player of the Year: McKenna Melton (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL

First Team: Peyton Bundy (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Grace Krane (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Lacey Longshaw (So.), Yellow Springs, MBC; McKenna Melton (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Maddy Merritt (Sr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Molly Mossing (So.), Cedarville, OHC; Kaylee Reddington (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Paige Shouse (Jr.), Xenia, MVL; Meagan Thompson (Sr.), Fairborn, MVL; Sadie Trisel (Sr.), Greeneview, OHC; Alanna Vavao (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Adeline Zinger (So.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Josephine Zinger (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC

Second Team: Moira Ackenhausen (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Violet Babb (Jr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Vivian Bryan (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Taylor Butts (Jr.), Cedarville, OHC; Kayla Caldwell (Jr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Sophie Davis (So.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Gracie Knapp (Jr.), Fairborn, MVL; Emma Kuhn (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Zoe McKinion (Fr.), Cedarville, OHC; Eva Moore (Jr.), Greeneview, OHC; Sam Pavlak (Jr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Kendall Sherman (Sr.), Xenia, MVL

Honorable Mention: Eryn Gardner (Jr.), Greeneview, OHC; Anna Shepherd (Sr.), Cedarville, OHC; Corinne Stamm (So.), Bellbrook, SWBL

Sportsmanship Award: Vivian Bryan (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Caroline Kensinger (Sr.), Legacy Christian, MBC

Defender of the Year: Maddy Merritt (Sr.), Legacy Christian, MBC

Coach of the Year: Joseph Baylor, Beavercreek; Phil Renfro, Yellow Springs

