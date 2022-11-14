Calvin wins Horizon League Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Wright State’s Trey Calvin averaged a Horizon League-best 27.0 points per game to start the season including a 37-point performance against Davidson and hitting a buzzer beating shot in a win at Louisville to earn Nike® #HLMBB Player of the Week, while Youngstown State’s John Lovelace Jr. helped the Penguins to a 2-1 start after averaging over seven points a game and shooting over 71 percent from the field to be named Nike® #HLMBB Freshman of the Week as the Horizon League announced its first men’s basketball weekly honors of the 2022-23 season on Monday.

Player of the Week

Trey Calvin | Wright State | Senior | Guard | Glendale Heights, Ill.

Calvin poured in a career-best 37 points in Wright State’s season opening, double overtime loss to Davidson on Wednesday before hitting the game-winning shot as time expired as part of a 17-point effort to help lift the Raiders past Louisville on Saturday. Calvin played 43 minutes in the double overtime game against Davidson in his season debut, including the entirety of both extra sessions with four fouls, before logging 31 minutes in the road win over Louisville as Wright State has now won its last three regular-season contests against ACC opponents. Calvin averaged a League-best 27 points and shot 45 percent from the floor in the two contests and was perfect from the free throw stripe (6-6) while passing out nine assists and adding six rebounds, three steals and a block.

