Yellow Jackets advance with 4-0 result

CEDARVILLE — No. 2 seed Cedarville struck quickly and rode the momentum to a 4-0 result over No. 3 Lancaster Bible in a NCCAA Midwest Region semifinal contest.

The Yellow Jackets, 12-8-2 overall, await the date and location of their next opponent.

Trey McBride headed in a restart by Victor Pomelli from 30 yards away early in the third minute.

It was 2-0 by intermission after Benjamin Carman poked in his first collegiate goal in the 31st.

Cedarville expanded the lead in the 75th when Caleb Knight’s corner kick bounced to Jonny Stephens inside the six-yard box for a finish.

Knight and Stephens set up Jonathan Bukasa from ten yards away to wrap up the scoring with a minute remaining.

Stinger Notes: Goalkeeper Jared Zacharias made two saves in notching his sixth shutout and 14th in his career. … The defense posted its first clean sheet since Sept. 29 – a string of 11 games. … The Yellow Jackets last played an NCCAA playoff game in 2016. … Twenty (20) CU players saw action in the contest. … The hosts outshot the Chargers 16-8 overall and 7-2 on goal plus had a 6-0 margin on corners. … Cedarville has won both meetings vs. LBC with the first one coming in 1979.

Cedarville rallies, goes OT to beat Quincy

CEDARVILLE — Jacob Drees and Jayvon Maughmer fired in 23 points apiece as Cedarville edged Quincy 86-85 in overtime to wrap up the Midwest Region Crossover.

The Yellow Jackets faced a five-point deficit with less than two minutes left in regulation, but Grant Whisman scored five unanswered points including a game-tying triple with 47 seconds to go.

In the extra session, Tytist Dean broke an 80-80 deadlock with a trey at the 1:44 mark and Chris Rogers hit two free throws for a four-point cushion with ten seconds on the clock.

The Hawks drilled a three-pointer at the buzzer to account for the final.

Drees posted his second straight double-double adding 11 rebounds to go along with five assists and three blocked shots.

Whisman finished with 18 points – 16 of those coming in the second half.

Stinger Notes: The Jackets scored the final five points of regulation and the first five of the overtime. … Cedarville buried 15 three-pointers from six different players. … Maughmer was 5-for-11 from deep and Whisman hit 4-of-9. … Quincy won the battle of the boards, 51-36. … The Jackets committed five fewer turnovers (9) than did the Hawks (14). … It was Cedarville’s first-ever win over Quincy in six tries. … Truman State knocked off Findlay, 85-74, in the first game of the day.

