Former CSU standout Maty M’Bengue to enter FIBA Hall of Fame

WILBERFORCE — Former Central State basketball standout Mame Maty M’Bengue to be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame.

M’Bengue, who was an NAIA All-American while playing at CSU from 1987 to 1991, went on to compete in the Olympics and international play for her home country of Senegal. M’Bengue is the first African born women to be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame.

While playing for the Lady Marauders, M’Bengue led her team to NAIA District 22 titles in 1988, 1989, 1990 and 1991. Her best season came as a senior as the 6’3 center averaged 23.2 points and 9.1 rebounds during while tallying 53 steals and 37 blocked shots.

M’Bengue will officially be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame on November 30 at the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball in Mies, Switzerland.

Members of this year’s FIBA Hall of Fame induction class include:

Players:

Lisa Leslie (USA)

Robyn Maher (Australie)

Catarina Pollini (Italy)

Jurgita Streimikyte-Virbickiene (Lithuania)

Mame Maty M’Bengue (Senegal)

Coaches:

Geno Auriemma (USA)

Antonio Barbosa (Brazil)

Milan “Ciga” Vasojevic (Serbia – posthumously)

Maria Planas (Spain)

Maty M’Bengue https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_CMYK20221115_145647.jpg Maty M’Bengue