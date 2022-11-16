Four win football Player of Year awards

XENIA — Greene County had four football players honored as their respective league’s Players of the Year award winners for the 2022 season.

Bellbrook had a sweep of the Southwestern Buckeye League awards in the East Division with Elijah Jackson winning for offense and Sam Barhorst on defense. Hawkeye Hickman of Greeneview was named the top player in the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South Division. Jamell Smith also won the defensive award in the Miami Valley League.

Jackson was the SWBL’s leading rusher in regular season play, finishing the year with 1,467 yards and scored a team-high 19 touchdowns. He touched the ball on almost 42 percent of Bellbrook’s offensive plays this season.

Barhorst had a team-high 121 tackles which led the league in the regular season. He had two fumble recoveries and one forced, and made one sack in addition to deflecting two passes.

Hickman made 49 total tackles and had one sack as the primary focus of lineman directly across from him all season.

Smith led the MVL in sacks with nine and tackles for loss at 25. Along with gathering 94 total tackles, he forced four fumbles and scooped up one which he returned for a touchdown.

Bellbrook’s Jeff Jenkins also was named SWBL Coach of the Year, and Xenia’s Maurice Harden won the same in the MVL.

Here are the full list of Greene County honorees:

Player of the Year: Sam Barhorst (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL (DEF); Hawkeye Hickman (Sr.), Greeneview, OHC (DEF); Elijah Jackson (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL (OFF); Jamell Smith (Sr.), Xenia, MVL (DEF)

First Team: Chase Baldwin (Jr.), OL Cedarville, OHC; Sam Barhorst (Sr.), LB, Bellbrook, SWBL; Ramon Browder (Sr.), LB, Xenia, MVL; Caelan Bush (Sr.), WR, Fairborn, MVL; Ronnie Butler (So.), LB, Xenia, MVL; CJ Crawford (Jr.), LB, Beavercreek, GWOC; Josh Flora (Jr.), WR, Cedarville, OHC; Gabe Funk (Jr.), OL, Xenia, MVL; Hawkeye Hickman (Sr.), Greeneview, OHC; Jackson Howdyshell (Jr.), WR, Cedarville, OHC; Vincent Hummel (Sr.), DL, Bellbrook, SWBL; Elijah Jackson (Sr.), RB, Bellbrook, SWBL; Luke Kosins (Sr.), DB, Bellbrook, SWBL; Carson Labensky (Sr.), TE, Bellbrook, SWBL; Jarrod Mays (Sr.), LB, Greeneview, OHC; Jackson Pyles (Jr.), QB, Cedarville, OHC; William Reichley (Sr.), DB, Greeneview, OHC; Trei’Shaun Sanders (Sr.), RB, Xenia, MVL; Jamell Smith (Sr.), DL, Xenia, MVL; Trent Smith (Sr.), DB, Xenia, MVL; Gunnar Stephan (So.), OL, Xenia, MVL; Sam Vine (Sr.), OL, Bellbrook, SWBL; Carter Williams (Sr.), WR, Greeneview, OHC; Tremell Wright (Sr.), WR, Xenia, MVL

Second Team: Mohammad Al-Halawat (Jr.), OL, Bellbrook, SWBL; Cole DeHaven (Sr.), QB, Greeneview, OHC; Paul Hackney (Sr.), OL, Greeneview, OHC; Trimonde Henry (So.), DB, Xenia, MVL; Alex Horney (Jr.), QB, Greeneview, OHC; Rylan Hurst (Sr.), RB, Greeneview, OHC; Elden Korber (Sr.), DB, Bellbrook, SWBL; Trent Lee (Jr.), DB, Xenia, MVL; Jaxen Lewis (Sr.), LB, Xenia, MVL; Jake Lopez (Jr.), LB, Bellbrook, SWBL; Kaleb Martin (Jr.), OL, Xenia, MVL; Shaun Morse (Sr.), K, Beavercreek, GWOC; Charlie Olds (Jr.), OL, Bellbrook, SWBL; Cooper Payton (So.), LB, Greeneview, OHC; Jaxson Rosche (Sr.), OL, Fairborn, MVL; Jackson Tate (Sr.), TE, Xenia, MVL; Quentin Youngblood (Jr.), RB, Beavercreek, GWOC

Honorable Mention: Haden Barnett (Sr.), DL, Fairborn, MVL; Lucas Coomer (Sr.), OL, Beavercreek, GWOC; JR Costello (Sr.), OL, Beavercreek, GWOC; Spencer Johnson (Sr.), QB, Beavercreek, GWOC; Tanner Killen (Sr.), WR, Bellbrook, SWBL; Gavin McManus (So.), QB, Xenia, MVL; Jackson Miller (Jr.), DB, Cedarville, OHC; Nick Oxner (Sr.), LB, Beavercreek, GWOC; Logan Sandlin (Sr.), DB, Greeneview, OHC; JT Smith (Jr.), QB, Fairborn, MVL; Jacob Umina (Jr.), LB, Bellbrook, SWBL

Coach of the Year: Maurice Harden, Xenia, MVL; Jeff Jenkins, Bellbrook, SWBL

Bellbrook senior Sam Barhorst (20) won the defensive player of the year award in the SWBL East Division. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0036-1.jpg Bellbrook senior Sam Barhorst (20) won the defensive player of the year award in the SWBL East Division. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Bellbrook senior Elijah Jackson (8) was named the offensive player of the year in the SWBL East Division. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0001-2.jpg Bellbrook senior Elijah Jackson (8) was named the offensive player of the year in the SWBL East Division. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Greeneview senior Hawkeye Hickman (54) was named the OHC South Division player of the year. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0024-4.jpg Greeneview senior Hawkeye Hickman (54) was named the OHC South Division player of the year. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia senior Jamell Smith (9) won the MVL player of the year award as the top defensive player. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/11/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0066.jpg Xenia senior Jamell Smith (9) won the MVL player of the year award as the top defensive player. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Two coaches receive top league honors

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

