Fairborn lights up Greenville 71-61

FAIRBORN — In the fourth quarter of the first game of the season, Fairborn only managed a single point and let a chance at a win slip away.

No such thing was going to happen twice as far as the Skyhawks were concerned in the home opener.

Fairborn used lights out shooting to build a big lead and did not let Greenville get close late in a 71-61 victory for the Skyhawks.

“We want to get out and go and want to get shots up,” Fairborn head coach Billy Harchick said. “The first night we didn’t hit some shots and tonight we did.”

After a 1-22 campaign last season which only included a three-point win against Stebbins, Fairborn could have gotten some early vibes of a repeat following its rough ending to game one.

Immediately getting to reverse the course in its next game out, The Skyhawks now have already matched its win total from a season ago in just game number two and have the belief only the sky is ahead of them.

“I told the guys up here that now we know what it feels like to get a win,” Harchick said. “Moving forward we had to get that first one under out belt and knowing what to do to get a win coming off that first game where we played good for three quarters.”

Jaxson Roschi scored a game-high 18 points against Greenville and was the steady force in the point when Fairborn needed points at the start and close of the game. Damyrin Furman and Darius Davis Jr. both scored 14 and Caelan Bush added 10.

Fairborn showed an ability to both turn defense into offense in transition, but also have patience in the halfcourt to not settle for contested shots.

Fairborn came out unable to connect on a shot attempt outside of the paint, going 0-for-5 from deep in the opening quarter. The Skyhawks quickly reversed course with a pair of threes early in the second and continued from there with Damyrin Furman knocking down two more, including one in the final seconds of the half to give the Skyhawks a 34-27 lead at halftime.

“We watched film and thought they have struggled with some pressure and we just thought we could turn our defense into offense,” Harchick said.

Fairborn continued its hot shooting to start the second half with another pair of deep shots to build its lead out to nine. A driving layup by Caelan Bush grew the lead to as large as 12 late in the third.

A three by Ty Williams grew Fairborn’s lead to 64-48 with five minutes remaining, but Greenville used an 8-0 run to cut into its deficit before Fairborn began to clinch the game at the free throw line.

Fairborn shot 10 of 23 from three and was also 17 of 28 inside the arc.

“That’s part of our game,” Harchick said. “It’s what I told the guys afterward is we want to get those shots up and this was a good team effort.”

Driving into the paint for Fairborn is senior Dom Graham (14). https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/12/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0023.jpg Driving into the paint for Fairborn is senior Dom Graham (14). Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Junior Damyrin Furman (2) scored 11 points during the second quarter to help the Skyhawks outscore Greenville 22-8 in the period. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/12/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0011.jpg Junior Damyrin Furman (2) scored 11 points during the second quarter to help the Skyhawks outscore Greenville 22-8 in the period. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Senior Darius Davis Jr. (22) looks on as he connects on one of his two three-point makes during the first half of Friday’s game against Greenville. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/12/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0018.jpg Senior Darius Davis Jr. (22) looks on as he connects on one of his two three-point makes during the first half of Friday’s game against Greenville. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Senior Jaxson Roschi (50) scored 18 points in the win against Greenville. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/12/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0043.jpg Senior Jaxson Roschi (50) scored 18 points in the win against Greenville. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Making the steal and getting to the basket for Fairborn is junior Damyrin Furman (2) https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/12/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0030.jpg Making the steal and getting to the basket for Fairborn is junior Damyrin Furman (2) Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Skyhawks shoot 53 percent from the floor

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.