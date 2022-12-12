Greeneview wins Battle of 72 over Cedarville

JAMESTOWN — A strong run into halftime by Greeneview was the edge needed to pull out an initial win against its rival this season.

The Rams tied its season high for points in a half in building a seven-point lead at the break and went on to defeat Cedarville 64-52 on Friday to stay unbeaten in Ohio Heritage Conference play.

It was the first home game of the season for Greeneview and its offensive play was stellar. Chase Allen led the way with 16 points, going a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and made seven of his eight free throw attempts. Ethen Caudill added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Jordan Erisman scored 14.

Greeneview made eight three-pointers in shooting 44 percent behind the arc, assisted on 17 of its 22 made baskets and fueled its play through 11 steals on defense.

Tyler Cross drained five threes to score a game-high 19 points for Cedarville. Mason Johnson had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Friday

Troy 71, Fairborn 59

Another single quarter letdown doomed the Skyhawks in a road loss in MVL play.

Fairborn led by one at halftime, but were outscored 22-10 after the break and couldn’t make up the difference in the fourth to drop to 1-3 overall and in the league.

Jaxson Roschi had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Dom Graham had 13 points, while Caelan Bush, Damyrin Furman and Darius Davis Jr. all scored at least seven.

All three of Fairborn’s losses this season have featured a single period where it has been heavily outscored. Sidney had a 21-1 fourth quarter in the season opener, and West Carrollton opened their contest with a 18-2 first quarter. In the other nine quarters of play against Sidney, WC and Troy combined, Fairborn’s point differential against the three opponents was only negative-three points.

Centerville 63, Beavercreek 49

Beavercreek surprised the Elks by obtaining a six-point halftime lead before Centerville doubled up the Beavers in the second half.

Liam Gluck had 14 points for Beavercreek, and Kaden Ellerbe pulled in seven rebounds.

Bellbrook 56, Madison 46

Half of the Golden Eagles shot attempts came from downtown, and they connected on half of those to steadily pull away in the second half.

Carson Labensky did the damage inside and scored 21 points to go with 12 rebounds.

Bellbrook is 3-0 overall this season.

Fenwick 58, Carroll 43

Carroll struggled from the field in shooting 26 percent during the loss.

Michael Stefanek knocked down five shots from deep in scoring 17 for the Patriots.

Other scores: Legacy Christian 64, Yellow Springs 37

Saturday

Cedarville 62, East Clinton 47

The Indians bounced back with a non-league win on the road.

Jackson Howdyshell scored 24 points on 10 of 13 shooting, and Mason Johnson had 16 while going 8-for-10 from the field. Tyler Cross had 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with six assists.

Cedarville held EC to 12 points in the first half.

Other scores: Versailles 50, Greeneview 37

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

