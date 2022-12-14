Posted on by

Cooper commits to Wabash


Legacy Christian senior Ethan Cooper announced his commitment to Wabash College located in Indiana as a wrestler on Tuesday. Wabash competes at the NCAA Division III level and is one of three four-year, non-religious men’s colleges in the United States.

Courtesy of LCA Athletics

