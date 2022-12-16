Jackets scorch Ohio Dominican with hot shooting

CEDARVILLE — Grant Whisman led five players in double figures with 25 points and Cedarville stung Ohio Dominican, 102-64, in a G-MAC matchup at the Callan Athletic Center.

The Yellow Jackets, 7-3 overall and 2-2 G-MAC, set season-highs for points scored, field goal percentage (.650), three-point percentage (.609), and free throw accuracy (10-for-10).

Whisman made 8-of-10 shots from the field including a 5-for-6 showing outside the arc. He also converted all four of his free throws.

Brayden Sipple added 17 points, Jayvon Maughmer and Ethan Sellars tallied 14 apiece, and Jacob Drees chipped in ten.

Cedarville made its first eight shots and ten of its first eleven to blow out to a 31-12 lead.

It was a 53-28 spread at halftime and grew to as much as 77-36 with 13 minutes remaining.

Stinger Notes: Sellars and Sipple were both 3-for-3 outside the arc. … Drees handed out a team-high five assists. … Sellars was credited with a team-leading and career-high seven rebounds. … The team’s 14 triples was the third-highest mark this year. … It was the 93rd meeting between the two rivals since the series began in the 1969-70 season; CU leads, 68-25. … The rematch is January 12 in Columbus.

Fourth quarter surge pushes ODU over Cedarville

CEDARVILLE, — Ohio Dominican outscored the Lady Jackets 25-15 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 81-78 G-MAC result at the Callan Athletic Center.

Paige Garr scored 23 points for Cedarville, 2-7 overall and 1-4 G-MAC, while Lydia Sweeney tossed in 14.

CU held the lead for more than 30 minutes of the contest, but could never pull away from the Panthers.

Ohio Dominican turned around a five-point deficit with 7:15 remaining into a 73-68 advantage in just three-plus minutes.

The Jackets got as close as one point coming down the stretch and misfired on a potential game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer.

Stinger Notes: Garr posted her third 20-point game of the season. … Sweeney added team-highs of six rebounds and six assists. … The Lady Jackets shot a season-high .545 from the field. … All nine CU players to see action scored and eight grabbed at least one rebound. … Taylor Strock, the team’s leading rebounder, was not in uniform for the contest. … Cedarville holds a 39-30 lead in the all-time series which began in the 1971-72 season. … The two teams play again in Columbus on January 12.

CU soccer garners All-Ohio, academic awards

CEDARVILLE — Ten Cedarville University soccer players have been recognized by the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association with 2022 post-season awards for excellence on the field and in the classroom.

Five Lady Jackets were voted to the All-Ohio Division II/NAIA Team.

The list includes junior goalkeeper Brooke Ackley, senior defender Marisa Hoober, senior defender Hannah Sareyka, sophomore midfielder Megan McClish, and senior midfielder Mary Kate Wyer.

Ackley, Hoober, and Wyer are also on the Division II/NAIA Academic All-Ohio Team.

On the men’s side, senior goalkeeper Jared Zacharias and graduate student defender Jonny Stephens were selected to the All-Ohio Division II/NAIA Team.

Zacharias heads up CU’s Academic All-Ohio selections and is joined by three fellow seniors – defender Brett Vaughn, midfielder Victor Pomelli, and forward Andy Volk.