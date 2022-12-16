Lady Marauders go on late run to beat Allen

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Central State Marauders erased a seven point deficit late in the fourth quarter to beat Allen, 83-81, on Monday night.

With the victory, CSU improves to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in the SIAC. AU drops to 3-4 on the season and 1-3 in conference play.

CSU jumped out to a 25-14 lead after the first ten minutes of play and took a 40-33 lead into intermission as Dashanti Miller led the Lady Marauders with 10 points followed by seven points from Lola Chambers.

Fouls and turnovers crept up on CSU in the second half as AU jumped back into the game, outscoring the Lady Marauders, 23-19, in the third quarter. With score at 70-69 in favor of CSU, AU capitalized of three CSU giveaways which sparked an 8-0 run to give the Yellow Jackets a 77-70 lead with 2:54 to play.

CSU answered with baskets by Kailyn Nash and Dashanti Miller to pull within three. After a layin by Cardina Nolen, Nash knocked down to free throws. On CSU’s next possession, Abbigail Peterson banked in a three-pointer to tie the game at 79-79 with under a minute to play.

A foul by CSU resulted in two made free throws by Talayah Boxley to give AU the 81-79 advantage with 46 second remaining. Chambers scored for CSU on the other end on a tip in to even up the score, 81-81. After an AU timeout, CSU came up with the steal as Laurene Tere jumped the passing lane and scored on the other end to give the Lady Marauders an 83-81 lead. CSU came up with the defensive stop in the final possession of the game to seal the victory.

Led by the play of Miller and Chambers, CSU held a 45-28 edge in bench points. CSU also outscored AU in the paint, 58-38.

Four CSU players scored in double-figures. Nash led CSU with 14 points despite battling foul trouble throughout the night. Miller and Chambers came off the bench to finish with 13 points each. Miller also recorded a team-high nine rebounds. Peterson finished the game with 12 points, four assists, and four steals. Tere, who came up with the game-winning play for CSU, led all players with five steals along with eight points.

Destinee Jamison-Whitfield led AU with 16 points and six rebounds.

CSU plays at Allen University on Monday at 7:30 pm.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kailyn Nash has scored in double-figures in the last five games. … CSU shot a season-high 47.1% from the field on Monday. … CSU recorded season-highs in assists (23) and steals (19) on Monday. … CSU recorded its third game of 80 or more points this season. … CSU was able to overcome a season-high 26 turnovers on Monday.

Marauders defeat Albany State, 86-69

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders erupted for 58 first half points and went on to beat Albany State, 86-69, on Thursday night.

With the win, CSU improves to 3-5 on the season with a 3-2 record in the SIAC. Albany State drops to 2-9 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

CSU’s Willie Jackson and Kevin Moore stood out for the Marauders early on. Jackson was a perfect six-for-six from the field in the first half on his way to 15 points. Moore made seven of 10 shots in the opening half and scored 18 points as CSU took a 58-34 lead into intermission.

CSU led by as many as 32 in the second half. ASU narrowed the gap late with a 15-0 run but the Marauders were able to coast to the 17 point win.

As a team, CSU finished the game shooting 53.2% (33-62) while outrebounding ASU, 46-28.

Moore led all players with a season-high 27 points along with nine rebounds. Jackson finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Marcus Scott V added 11 points and three assists. Steven Key II chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds.

ASU’s Jaleel Simmons led the team with 14 points.

CSU returns to the floor on Saturday against Fort Valley State.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: CSU’s 58 first half points is the most the team has score in a single half since February of 2018 (58 v. Miles). … CSU’s 46 rebounds on Thursday set a new season-high. … CSU’s 53.2% performance from the field is a season-best. … Thursday’s win snaps a three-game losing streak for CSU. … The Marauders never trailed at any point in Thursday’s game.

