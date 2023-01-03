Beavercreek coasts by Xenia

XENIA — Using its holiday break to practice rather than play paid off for Beavercreek.

The Beavers never let up with its hot shooting in a non-league road game at Xenia on Tuesday and dominated in picking up a 72–32 victory.

“We just practiced and that really helped us out,” Beavers head coach Isaiah Williams said. “Putting us in situations and getting us in shape for the season stretch run.”

Beavercreek (4-5) made its first five attempts from three in a scorching shooting performance during the first half. They finished the game making 9 of 14 shots from deep.

The Beavers shot 64 percent from the field and were also 12 of 18 inside the arc in the first two quarters.

Xenia tried to keep pace early while trading baskets with its visitors before turnovers and cold shooting from deep plagued the Bucs’ offensive production.

The Beavers held a 10-9 lead midway through the opening quarter before a 26-6 run spanning into the second broke the game open. Beavercreek led by 24 at halftime.

“We just shared the ball really well,” Williams said. “We had hot shooting, we finished around the rim and just played good team defense too.”

Balance in its attack assisted Beavercreek as seven players scored at least six points. They were led by Kyle Putnum’s 14, with Isaiah Williams adding 13 and Liam Gluck scoring 12.

Kellan Starks had 15 points for Xenia. The shooting effort for the Bucs’ quickly went in the opposite direction of Beavercreek’s, failing to make a three-point after the first quarter and shooting 37 percent from the floor in the game.

Despite the below .500 record on the season, Beavercreek has given itself a chance in nearly game this season. Three of the team’s five losses have been within three points, and Williams said he’s seen his young group use the extra time between games wisely to grow on their experiences from earlier this season.

“The more we get to play, the better they’ll get,” he said. “I think we’ll get better in those [close] situations and hopefully we create better ones for ourselves. But it all comes with experience.”

Xenia drops to 2-7 with the loss. The game was the first time Xenia has allowed more than 70, as well as failing to reach 40 this season.

Beavercreek gets set to host Fairmont on Friday, while Xenia will travel to play at Fairborn.

Beavers shoot 64 percent from three

