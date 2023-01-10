Noel wins second HL freshman award

DAYTON — Wright State men’s basketball redshirt-freshman Brandon Noel has been named the Horizon League Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, the League office announced on Monday.

Noel had a monster week, averaging 15.3 points and 15.7 rebounds as he turned in three double-doubles last week for Wright State as the Raiders went 2-1 overall. The redshirt freshman was efficient from the field, shooting above 60 percent in all three contests on the way to a 63.3 percent overall shooting percentage for the week, while he did the majority of his rebound work on the defensive end, pulling down 33 of his 47 total rebounds on the defensive glass, with Monday’s 15-rebound effort temporarily a new career-best before rewriting that with a 17-rebound game against Detroit Mercy on Friday. Noel also connected from the free throw stripe, going 8-of-11 (73 percent) for the week, including hitting 6-of-8 in the Friday victory over Detroit Mercy. He added three blocks, all against IUPUI, while he passed out multiple assists in each game on his way to eight total helpers.

Noel is averaging 12.4 points per game for the season, the second-most on the Raider roster, while his 60.3 percent shooting mark is the best in the Horizon League to date. His 7.8 rebounds per game average is the best on the Wright State roster and is fourth in the HL. He now has five double-doubles on the season and has scored in double figures in 11 contests, including five of the last six games. In Horizon League action, Noel is averaging a double-double through six conference games, tallying a 13.5 points per game average to go along with a 10.7 rebounds per game mark.

Noel and Wright State are back in action on the road this week in Wisconsin, taking on Green Bay on Thursday before a Saturday meeting in Milwaukee. The Raiders then return home to the Nutter Center for four straight games to close out the month of January.

