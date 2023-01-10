Cedarville handling own expectations

CEDARVILLE — Playing hard and improving while staying focused on yourself is a difficult thing to achieve in a game like the one at Cedarville on Tuesday.

The Indians overwhelmed an underpowered league opponent during a 57-14 drubbing of Triad at home, but it the score wasn’t the focus for the team once the game flow was established, according to head coach Ryan Godlove.

“That’s just kind of where I think our mind is as a team,” Godlove said. “Once we jumped out to the lead, it was just more focusing on us and are we done the things we need to do. So just taking pride in getting better right now.”

Cedarville pitched a shutout in the first quarter with an 18-0 lead, doubling their own point output in the final 2:31 while Triad tried to slow the game down immediately by holding possession for a minute at a time.

The Indians allowed a few opening scoring chances from three, but Triad wasn’t able to put any of their opportunities in the basket. Cedarville’s first points allowed came on the opening possession of the second quarter on a layup, but Triad wasn’t able to make another field goal attempt until a Cedarville turnover at midcourt led to a two-on-none fastbreak with six seconds until halftime.

Godlove said with the game out of hand early, he wanted his Cedarville team to keep its focus on themselves and what they want to accomplish on the floor through its offensive efficiency. You could tell they remained locked in even as a running clock began in the second half as they went 10-for-13 inside the arc and only committed two turnovers until the bench was subbed in late.

“I think we have a very good basketball team,” Godlove said. “We’ve got three losses against some really good teams. We tried to set up a really tough schedule for ourselves to keep pushing ourselves to get better. And the goal is always to win, but it’s still taking one game at a time and learning right now and from those losses.”

Drew Koning had 13 points to lead all scorers, but everyone made contributions too. Mason Johnson put in 11, while Caleb Sultan, Braden Criswell and Tyler Cross all added six points, respectively.

Cedarville’s 10th win of the season allows them to remain in second place of the OHC South with a 6-1 league record behind Greeneview, who is the only league team to defeat them this season.

Cedarville junior Tyler Cross (12) drives in for two points during Tuesday's 57-14 win for the Indians against Triad at home. Cedarville didn't allow a single point in the first quarter of Tuesday's game. Cedarville junior Jackson Howdyshell (11) gets the pair of Triad defenders to bite on a pump fake. Cedarville's Drew Koning keeps after the Triad player in possession even as he is on the ground as the Indians got after things on the defensive end throughout the game. Noah Burr (2) floats a shot toward the basket for Cedarville as he was fading in the other direction. Drew Koning (3) entered the game as the Ohio Heritage Conference's second leading scorer this season and had 13 points for Cedarville against Triad.

Indians roll past Triad

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

