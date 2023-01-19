Lofton wins second high jump title

NEW YORK — Amarianna Lofton, a freshman from Orlando, Florida, highlighted the Central State track and field team’s trip to New York.

Lofton won the high jump for the second time this season with a leap of 1.65 m (5’5”) in a field consisting of HBCU NCAA Div. I and Div. II programs. Lofton’s other victory in the event came at last month’s Tiffin University Open.

Nineteen historically Black colleges and universities took part in the 5th annual Historically Black Colleges & University indoor track and field showcase held at the Armory in New York City on Saturday.

Central State falls to rival Kentucky State, 75-71

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders lost to rival Kentucky State on Saturday, 75-71.

Saturday’s result drops CSU to 5-11 overall and 5-6 in the SIAC. KSU improves to 9-5 on the year and 8-2 in conference play.

CSU fall into an early hole and trailed 12-0 early before going on a 11-2 run to get back into contention. The Marauders briefly held on to the lead with 7:07 remaining in the first half before a 13-5 run by KSU put the Thorobreds up by five. KSU went on to take a 34-31 lead into halftime.

KSU led by as many as 10 in the second half when a Montrell Jacobs three-pointer put the Thorobreds ahead, 60-50, with 8:33 left in the game. The Marauders responded with a 10-3 run capped off by a Willie Jackson three-point play to bring CSU within three points with 5 minutes to go. KSU fired back by scoring on its next six possessions. Up by nine with with under two minutes to play, KSU hung on until the final whistle to take its fourth straight victory over CSU.

CSU made 26 of 80 shot attempts (32.5%) while KSU was 27 for 61 from the field (44.3%).

KSU guard Kong Kong led all scorers with 26 points. Jacobs finished with 17 points.

Willie Jackson led CSU scorers with 19 points. Antwoin Reed, Jr. finished with 11 points and a game-high 17 rebounds.

CSU travels to Mils on Wednesday.

Kentucky State cruises past Central State, 84-64

WILBERFORCE — In a historic HBCU rivalry game, the Kentucky State Thorobreds cruised to a 84-64 win over the Central State Lady Marauders on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s result propels Kentucky State to a 8-7 overall mark and 6-4 in SIAC play while Central State falls to 7-8 on the season and 6-4 in the conference.

KSU jumped out to an 11-4 lead midway through the first quarter and maintained the lead for the rest of the afternoon as CSU struggled to a 29.7 shooting percentage (19-64) while turning the ball over 23 times.

KSU was led by Laurie Thomas’ 22 points and nine rebounds. Taleah Dilworth finished with 21 points and six rebounds.

Kailyn Nash led CSU’s efforts with 19 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Ciara Hardy recorded 12 points.

Central State travels to Miles on Wednesday.

