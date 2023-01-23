Marauders volleyball win third straight match

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders won their third straight match with a three-set victory over Missouri S&T on Sunday.

With the win, CSU is now 3-2 on the season. Missouri S&T falls to 1-5 overall.

CSU won the opening set, 25-20, followed by a 25-23 win in the second frame and a 27-25 triumph in the third game to seal the match.

Entering the game without the services of routine starters in setter Marcus Franck and outside hitter Henrique Doederlein Do Amaral, Carlos Pinto and Ljubisa Novakovic stepped up for the Marauders. Pinto finished the afternoon with 34 assists along with nine digs. Novakovic led all players with 14 kills and a .440 hitting percentage. CSU libero Victor Scherer set the pace defensively with 14 digs.

As a team, CSU combined for 41 kills and 14 errors on 97 attacks for a team hitting percentage of .278. Missouri S&T recorded 38 kills and 24 errors on 108 attacks for a .130 percentage.

Five CSU players recorded at least one block as the Marauders held a 13-7 edge in blocks for the match.

With Sunday’s win, CSU is now over .500 in the regular season since last year’s inaugural season.

The Marauders travel to play D’Youville on Friday followed by road matches against Daeman on Saturday and Merrimack on Sunday.