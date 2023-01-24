Skyhawks unable to keep up with Troy

FAIRBORN — The Skyhawks had their moments with an upset bid in mind at home, but another rough stretch quickly put an end to any thoughts of one.

Troy flexed its muscle as one of the top teams in the Miami Valley League and took care of business in a 73-50 win on Tuesday.

“There were certain moments,” Fairborn head coach Billy Harchick said. “Certain moments we handled things well, but certain moments we didn’t. I think we had more bad than good.”

The Trojans came in as the highest scoring team in the MVL, with Fairborn on the opposite end defensively, and while the final score put that on display it wasn’t the case early.

A turnover plagued opening eight minutes by both sides kept scoring down early. Fairborn had seven turnovers in the quarter, but held the Trojans scoreless for five minutes in building an 11-2 lead.

Both teams found better rhythm afterward until Troy’s defense got its press ramped up midway through the second. Numerous mishandles by Fairborn turned into easy runouts for Troy and put into motion an 18-0 run which sent the Skyhawks from leading by seven to trailing by 11.

“It killed all the momentum,” Harchick said. “We did what we wanted to do in the first quarter. I think if we could have just stuck to that. They made some good adjustments.”

Fairborn held on as long as it could, but trailed by 16 heading to the fourth when a foul-filled whistlefest pushed the Troy lead out to as much as 25.

Jaxson Roschi found success down low early on his way to a team-high 17 points for Fairborn, but foul trouble caught up to him late. Darius Davis Jr. added 13 points.

Fairborn committed 23 total turnovers in the contest. Focusing on getting the ball to the post, the Skyhawks shot 46 percent inside the arc but only made 3 of 14 attempts from deep.

“I thought the kids played hard and that there were parts they played good,” Harchick said. “We battled Troy the first time we played them and I thought they came to battle. It’s just the spurts of mistakes that catch up to us.”

It was the ninth straight defeat for Fairborn, while Troy is now 13-4 overall and 12-1 in league play.

Fairborn junior Ty Williams (23) tries to keep a handle on the ball as he drives against the Troy defense. Fairborn senior Caelan Bush (3) is trapped near midcourt by the Troy defense during a 73-50 loss on Tuesday at home. Getting the Skyhawks on the scoreboard early, senior Darius Davis Jr. (22) scored 13 points for Fairborn in the game.

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 9037-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

