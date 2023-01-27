Bellbrook overcoming midseason woes

BELLBROOK — A young Bellbrook squad needed to learn how to fight its way out of a midseason swoon and is showing now how much it’s trending upward.

The Golden Eagles won its fifth straight game on Friday in a 69-54 win at home against Monroe. It’s the longest win streak of the season for Bellbrook, which is now 11-6 overall, and comes on the heels of a stretch which saw the team drop five of six during and after a holiday trip to Tennessee.

Bellbrook has been experimenting with different methods of play, according to head coach Donnie Tate, out of necessity to gather themselves and find something which will work.

And Tate felt it was necessary for them to know the benefits of it after Friday’s win.

“I never say anything to the guys in the locker room [after a win],” Tate said. “They celebrate and move on, but we talked tonight as I had to point out that Austin Webb, CJ Scohy and Aiden Caswell, their defensive effort was just phenomenal. … I felt like those three guys made everybody else play better defensively and then they all fed off that success on offense.”

Bellbrook came into the game shooting better than 40 percent from three as a team this season and did nothing to detract that success against Monroe. The Golden Eagles connected on six of its seven shots from deep in the first half and were 10-for-16 in the game.

Webb made three to eclipse 50 for the season, and along with Scohy forms an active duo from the perimeter for opponents to contend.

“Austin and CJ are both shooting almost 50 percent and this many games into a season any team shooting over 40 is crazy,” Tate said.

Carson Labensky opened the shooting views with his play in the paint on the way to scoring a team-high 15 points. Kellen Solomon knocked in three from outside the arc to score 13, Scohy had 11 and Isaac Lees along with Webb scored 9.

Bellbrook keeps pace in the SWBL standings with Oakwood remaining one game behind with a showdown looming with the Lumberjacks on Friday.

The five-game losing streak was capped with a loss to Oakwood at home three weeks ago. Tate said he thinks the Monroe win shows how his team has turned a corner and overcome its frustrations.

“They never got down and we always stick to our core values,” Tate said. “In times of adversity, that’s when you got to be closer together. That’s where you stick to your foundation.”

Golden Eagles win fifth in a row

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-213-1701 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

