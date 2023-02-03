Rams clinch share of OHC title

JAMESTOWN — There was not a net cutting ceremony Friday evening for the Greeneview boys basketball team.

After all, the end goal they have set out for themselves still has not yet been accomplished.

The Rams defeated Southeastern 76-56 during Senior Night to clinch a share of the Ohio Heritage Conference regular season championship.

Greeneview remains one game ahead of Cedarville with one league game left for each side, meaning a win at Catholic Central next Friday would guarantee the team an outright league title.

“A share is great and we told them congratulations on winning the share,” head coach Kyle Fulk said. “The first thing they said is they don’t want to share it, so you’ve got to try to take care of business next Friday.”

Greeneview has had its share of comfortable wins in addition to a few early scares in league play and won its first 13 games until a loss on Tuesday to Cedarville spoiled a chance to celebrate a championship on their rival’s floor.

Southeastern only poised a threat early on Friday before the Rams did what it has to the majority of the league and produce a blowout. Greeneview is averaging a 22.7-point margin of victory in OHC games.

Greeneview’s six seniors received plenty of recognition from the crowd both prior to the game and during the first quarter as they all scored at least one point on the way to a 20-15 lead after one. The Rams then went on a 16-6 run to begin to pull away and tacked on another 16-2 stretch before the fourth quarter to put things on cruise control.

In all the Greeneview seniors accounted for all but eight of the team’s points Friday. Carter Williams had 18, Myles Wit got 17, Jordan Erisman added 16, Ethen Caudill scored 11, Ben Myers had four and Ronnie McKinney two.

“I love this team,” Caudill said. “… All shouts to my teammates and they really have helped each other through everything. It’s just a fun game to play with them.”

One goal was indeed reached with Friday’s win. An unbeaten season at home.

“They really leading up to the game, it wasn’t about wanting to share the OHC title,” Fulk said. “It was more about going undefeated on our home floor this year. These guys have played a lot of them close to 90 games for us and wanted to leave this floor the last time with a win and have that memory in there.”

Greeneview should be awarded with a high seed in Sunday’s sectional tournament draw. Last year an early exit was an unexpected end to the season.

While another goal the team has involves not letting that happen, a more important one involving an outright league title is still is front of them and has their full attention.