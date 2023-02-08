Greeneview seniors being rewarded for their work

Nearing the end of the second set of sports seasons for the 2022-23 year, the Ohio Heritage Conference seemingly runs through Jamestown due to its set of seniors.

Greeneview athletics has been winning titles or finishing near the top of many sets of standings across multiple sports after years of building up high expectations. The current senior class is living up to those marks.

The community in Jamestown may be smaller than many at roughly 2,000 strong, but it’s as tight-knit as any with its athletes front and center.

They grow up, learn, and play together from an early age which lasts through graduation. The 2023 senior class is taking full advantage of the camaraderie they have built.

Comprising themselves as the primary performers across the board in team sports during their junior year, it was clear to anyone watching there were upcoming chances to be special and create some lasting memories with one another. But they have already been doing that for the years leading up to this one.

“Our bonds are like some I’ve not seen in other places,” Ethen Caudill said. “ … It’s amazing to play with guys where we all understand each other and we get along great. It makes it fun to play.”

It started in the fall with football as the main focus coming off a successful 2021 campaign. They set the tone for the year with a second straight division title in which they allowed only 39 total points in five games and earned its third home playoff game. In total across the last four years, the Rams lost only three games against OHC South teams.

Soccer was also not to be denied. The boys team got off to a slower start against a difficult early schedule going without a win in its opening five matches. The Rams only lost once in the next 10 which followed and finished in second place. In the postseason, they got a rematch against the only league team to defeat them. Turning the tables and knocking off the league champions, the Rams went on to win a sectional title by defeating a previously undefeated Legacy Christian squad which ranked in the top-three in the state polls and nearly took home a district title as well. The girls side got another strong year that it has become accustomed to in reaching the top half of the league, picking up one of its largest margin of victory wins, and a high seed in the postseason.

Boys golf had record turnouts for the squad in winning a division title for the sixth time in eight years. They consistently went low, set records at their home course, and had three of the top six performers in league play.

In the fall sampling, Greeneview had three OHC players of the year, 13 first-team league performers, and three recognized with all-state achievements.

“I couldn’t ask for a better season coming out as a senior,” Carter Williams said. “Having a run like this, it doesn’t get much better than that. Having fun with my boys out there, there’s nothing I’d rather be doing.”

Nothing is slowing down in the winter.

Boys basketball has already clinched a league title and earned a top-three tournament seed. Boys wrestling is near the top of event standings and have several candidates who could advance to state as individuals. Girls wrestling might even be the highlight of the winter, being the tone setters for the growing popularity of the sport across the state and getting it sponsored for the first time by the OHSAA this year.

Greeneview student-athletes have seemingly been emphatically committing themselves to excelling and achieving goals they’ve set out for themselves. It’s fun to watch play out and easy to get enjoyment from seeing the kids have fun too.

It takes a lot of work and team building to get to reap the rewards of those actions and members of the Rams programs have figured some of that out.

“The main thing is trust,” Jordan Erisman said. “For us it’s competing every day, we go at each other in practice, bring it every game, and that’s really what it comes down to. And we’re having fun out there especially when we’re winning.”

Some of the best coaches in the area stress performing well takes preparing well, but creating memories along the way is just as important. Caudill reflected some of those ideals.

“Playing for a small school, it feels like every kid is an athlete,” Caudill said. “This doesn’t feel like a normal school where kids don’t get along with each other. Everyone here gets along, we understand what each other goes through, and students go to every game and support girls and boys in every sport because it’s just fun to do.”

Greeneview’s kids are doing that. They do come out in support for each other. The community makes time to support them too.

What the spring season will hold is still to be determined, but if it goes anything like the fall and winter more good things are coming. And that would mean the Rams continue to set a standard future classes can look up and attempt to emulate.