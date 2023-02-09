Xenia GBB advances past Troy

By Steven Wright

[email protected]

VANDALIA — Winning tournament games is not an easy task. Especially if you haven’t done so in 12 years.

Xenia had to hang on late Thursday in its Division I sectional opener at Butler High School against Troy, but finally accomplished the goal with a 44-37 win to advance in tournament play.

“It definitely was a team win and it took a lot of different people to get it done,” head coach Jessica Threats said. “We’re definitely proud of the girls that stepped up.”

Threats noted the games by Amarie Withers and Nataiya Madison as playing key roles in the win, but no bigger contribution may have come from someone other than Jada Dyer.

The Bucs entered the fourth quarter with an 11-point lead before turnovers and missed free throws gave the Trojans late life. Troy went on a run to tie the game at 34 and again at 36 with just over three minutes remaining.

With Gabby Winegarner at the free throw line for Xenia, she missed on two attempts before Dyer swept across the lane to grab a big offensive rebound and converted a put-back for her first basket in six games and only two points of the contest to put Xenia back in front for good.

“It felt good because it got us back up to help us win the game,” Dyer said. “It just felt good to help contribute to the game a little more.”

Xenia got a stop on Troy’s next possession which led to a run out and what turned into the dagger on a three-pointer by the team’s leading scorer, Kendall Sherman, who scored all of her game-high 16 points in the second half.

Dyer and Madison combined to make another defensive stop in the final minute and threw a fast break layup to Sherman to secure the win.

“I’m very proud that she that game winner, but I’m more proud of her defensive presence that she had this game,” Threats said of Dyer. “She just did a great job.”

Troy made the game’s opening basket but nothing else in the first quarter as Xenia’s defense forced slow possessions and gave up few passing lanes. The Trojans countered by adjusting its own zone on the other end to keep the Bucs thinking in the half court and taking shots from outside to keep the pace down.

Xenia hit three from deep in methodically building a seven-point halftime lead with Withers accounting for 10 of the points. The Bucs got out on the break more after the break and lead by as much as 13 points in the third before Troy began its comeback.

The Bucs are now 8-3 since the turn of the calendar to fully turn its season around after a 3-9 start.

Five of those losses were within seven points, and Threats said she and her team knew they were competing. She feels the play of her seniors in Bri Randall, Sherman and Withers set a new tone that the rest of the team picked up on.

“We wanted to get the wins that we knew we should have had early on,” Threats said. “We focused on the second half of the season and I think that they were determined and believed from the beginning that we just were capable of winning.”

Now those seniors are the first group to win in tournament play in 12 seasons.

Xenia advances to face No. 4 Sidney at 7:30 p.m. on Monday back at Butler HS.