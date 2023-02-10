Weaver leads Xenia on Senior Night

By Steven Wright

XENIA — Senior Night for Xenia saw the ball find its senior leader’s hands late in the game when they needed it to be there.

Damien Weaver threw in a free throw and made a late insurance bucket to give Xenia a 59–56 victory over Fairborn at home Friday night.

It was anything but smooth sailing into the final minute for Weaver, his Bucs’ teammates, or for Fairborn.

With the score tied at 53 in the latter half of the fourth quarter, Weaver initially put Xenia up with and-one basket driving to his left in which he slid across the court screaming in exhilaration. As it had all game though, Fairborn did not back off and got the score tied for the eighth time in the contest with their own shooting at the free-throw line.

Weaver had a chance to give his team the lead again but missed twice at the line, followed by Fairborn’s own miss on a one and one the next possession. With 35 seconds remaining, Weaver got another chance and after missing the front end of two, he was able to calmly knock in the second following a time out.

“I feel like my team relies on me when I have the ball in the fourth quarter,” Weaver said. “I gotta deliver because my coach expects me to get those moments and my teammates too, everyone expects me to make that.”

Jaxson Roschi, who led all scorers with 26 points, got a clean look underneath the basket on Fairborn’s ensuing possession to take the lead, but his shot rolled around the rim and back out to Xenia as Weaver was once again able to capitalize on the break.

Fairborn’s final attempt as the buzzer sounded to tie the game was off-balance and well guarded as the ball never touched the rim.

Sixteen lead changes defined the close game between the MVL rivals as neither team lead by more than six at any point.

Xenia had all but five of its points come from seniors, with Kellan Starks leading the way with 20 points and Weaver scoring 18. Ayden Rose added 14 and Tremell Wright had two.

Head coach Mike Arlinghaus thought Weaver’s play was as aggressive as he wants him to be and was happy for all of his seniors.

“Tremell played well against as an undersized defender and Kellan really showed up in the second half and worked his tail off defensively,” he said.

Xenia led by three at halftime, but it was Fairborn’s aggression which got them up by three before the Bucs’ put the ball in Weaver’s hands and let him lead them back.

“We still recently have been pulling it together,” Weaver said. “We played together and for my last game at home with my best friends, that’s all I can ask for.”

The Bucs will start tournament play on Wednesday as the No. 13-seed against No. 15 Monroe at 5:30 p.m. at Centerville High School. Fairborn as the 20-seed faces No. 1 Centerville also on Wedneday at Butler High School at 6 p.m.