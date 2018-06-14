Xenia Hampton should be open in August

XENIA — Xenia’s newest hotel should finally be ready to open sometime in August.

Construction on the $6 million Hampton Inn & Suites, which was supposed to open on Progress Drive by the end of 2017, is in the final phases and barring further delays will hold a grand opening sometime in August. Media reports indicate Aug. 15 but a spokesperson for the hotel’s owner — Indiana-based Tashi Hospitality Inc. — said a firm date has not been set.

“There is a chance we can open by then,” Amar Jani said via email. “We have some furniture, final fire alarm and sprinkler, pool, and various little items left.”

A labor shortage on contractors and then a major interior design change by Hilton halfway through the project caused the delays, Jani said.

Once open, the 88-room hotel will employ around 20 people and have an estimated annual payroll of $300,000. It is to include eight full-time and 12 part-time under terms of a tax abatement, according to city Development Director Steve Brodsky.

Tashi will receive a 90 percent abatement for six years and then a 70 percent abatement for two more years, drastically reducing the amount of property tax.

By Scott Halasz

