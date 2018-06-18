Jamestown doctors joining Kettering Health Network

JAMESTOWN — The doctors at Jamestown Family Medicine have switched affiliations and changed names.

Dr. Kevin Sharrett and his team of physicians, advanced practice providers and staff are joining Kettering Physician Network, part of Kettering Health Network. The practice has offices in Jamestown and Xenia and will be known as Kettering Physician Network Primary Care — Jamestown.

The practice had been part of Premier for many years.

“We are extremely pleased and excited to join the Kettering Health Network family,” Sharrett said. “The network’s faith-based perspective and demonstrated commitment to providing exceptional care for the whole person aligns with our practice’s core values.”

The nurse practitioners will officially join the practice Monday, July 9 and see patients starting that day; the physicians will officially join the practice Wednesday, Aug. 8 and start seeing patients that day.

From July 9 until Sharrett, Brunsman, Halderman, Jenks and Schmidt join the practice, Kettering Physician Network will provide interim collaborating physicians for the nurse practitioners.

It was unclear at press time who will take care of current patients until then, but the doctors are no longer seeing patients at the former Jamestown Family Medicine office, which is still part of Premier according to someone who answered the phone there June 18.

Kettering Physician Network Primary Care — Jamestown specializes in caring for the health-care needs of people of all ages, from infants to the elderly.

In addition to Sharrett, the physicians are:

— Thomas Brunsman, MD, who is board-certified in family practice.

— J. Wes Halderman, MD, who is board-certified in family practice.

— Brian Jenks, DO, who is board-certified in family practice and osteopathic manipulation.

— Katherine Schmidt, MD, who is board-certified in internal medicine.

The nurse practitioners are:

— Susan Jordan, APRN, CNP

— Angelia Mickle, APRN, DNP

— Grenetta Ritenour, APRN, CNP

Kettering Physician Network Primary Care – Jamestown will have offices in two locations: 4790 Cottonville Road, in Jamestown, and 50 N. Progress Drive in Xenia

The new Jamestown location is in a building owned by the Greeneview school board, according to county records. The previous location is owned by Sharrett, according to county records.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 937-675-2870.

Will begin seeing patients in August

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com