Garbage truck hits nursing home

XENIA — A garbage truck crashed into a Xenia nursing home June 21.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at Greenewood Manor in the 700 block of Dayton-Xenia Road.

The driver of the Rumpke truck was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, witnesses told WDTN.

Fire crews told WDTN that the truck crashed into an office area and not the residential area of the building. No one was inside that area of the building and there were no other injuries.