NWS issues heat advisory

XENIA — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a heat advisory, which is in effect

12-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 4.

Temperatures in the lower 90s will combine with dew points in the mid-70s to produce heat indices in the 100 to 105 degree range.

The highest heat indices will be during the watch period.

Heat stroke, heat exhaustion and other heat related illnesses will be possible, especially if you spend a significant amount of time outdoors, or are involved in any strenuous outdoor activity.

The combination of high humidity and temperatures can lead to heat-related illness and even death. Heat stress

occurs when the body cannot effectively cool itself. According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), conditions that can limit the body’s ability to regulate temperature in hot weather are old age, obesity, fever,dehydration, heart disease, poor circulation, sunburn, and drug and alcohol use. According to the ODH, among those at highest risk for heat stroke or heat exhaustion are:

• Infants and children up to 4 years old.

• People 65 and older.

• People who are overweight.

• People who over-exert during work or exercise.

• People who are ill or on certain medications.

Additionally, high temperatures increase the energy demand for cooling, prompting a strain on transmission lines, and subsequently creating the potential for power outages. Power outages during periods of excessive heat have dangerous ramifications for impacted populations.

Take the necessary precautions to prevent serious health effects such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Here are some helpful tips:

Stay cool

• Stay in air-conditioned buildings. Local libraries are great places to escape the heat.

• Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

• Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day, and avoid direct sunlight.

• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.

• Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.

Stay hydrated

• Drink more than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

• Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

• Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

• Make sure your family, friends and neighbors are drinking enough water.

Stay informed

• Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.

• Visit www.gcph.info to find local information and tips for preventing heat sickness.

• Keep your friends, family and neighbors aware of weather and heat safety information.

For more information on extreme heat, call Greene County Public Health at 937-374-5600 or visit www.gcph.info or www.cdc.gov/extremeheat.