BELLBROOK — Sugarcreek Metropark is closed to the public through Thursday, July 12 while law enforcement conducts an investigation.

The FBI, Miamisburg Police and MetroPark Police are searching the park, our partners at WDTN report.

MetroPark Police said the investigation is being handled by the FBI and Miamisburg Police and would not comment further.

Five Rivers MetroParks’ alert on its website says the Sugarcreek park will be closed from sunrise to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, July 10-12.