Women gets six years in death

XENIA — A Dayton woman will spend six years in jail for her role in the death of a Xenia man.

Mark Cantrell, 46, died May 1 as the result of heroin and fentanyl overdoses, drugs that were sold by Senora Hensley, 52. She was indicted on 12 counts in July and was to face a jury trial Oct. 1. As part of a deal, she changed her plea to guilty on one count of involuntary manslaughter — a first-degree felony — and two counts of trafficking in heroin — fifth-degree felonies.

Judge Stephen Wolaver sentenced her to six years in jail for the manslaughter and 12 months each for the trafficking counts, to be served concurrently. The remaining counts were dismissed.

Hensley did not address the court prior to sentencing, however her attorney, Lindsay Arway, told the court Hensley had a mental illness diagnosis which caused her to struggle with addiction and her trafficking in drugs was for her own use.

Members of Cantrell’s family and his fiance were present and spoke directly to Hensley.

“He wasn’t just an addict,” said Amanda Bailey, who was engaged to Cantrell. “He as a father, a brother and a friend. Mark wanted to be better for himself and his friends and his family. He knew the hurt he had caused. I wanted to hate you. I wanted to blame you. But I can’t. I won’t. Mark made a choice and I forgive him and I forgive you for your role in his death. You get another change though. You get to go home. Mark will never walk through our door again.”

Cantrell’s sister, Debbie Foster, called Hensley a “low-life drug dealer” and said she wants the drugs off the streets.

“He fought this demon until he died,” she said. “I don’t blame you for his death. (But) if we weren’t in court I would just want to punch you. I hope you cry over what’s going to happen to you in prison. Stop and think about your family.”

Assistant prosecutor said cases like Hensley’s are a “tragedy” and the goal is for is those responsible for drug deaths be held accountable.

“That’s all we can ask for,” she said.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

